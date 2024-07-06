46th Independence Message: Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, ODPP

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions

Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs

PO Box 1216, HONIARA, SOLOMON ISLANDS

From:

The Director, Mr. Andrew Ega Kelesi, Family and Staff

To:

His Excellency The Governor General Sir David Vunagi,

The Honourable Prime Minister, Honourable Jeremiah Manele,

The Honourable Leader of the Official Opposition, Honourable Mathew Wale,

The Honourable Leader of the Independent Group in Parliament, Honourable Peter Kenilorea Junior,

Honourable Ministers of the Crown,

Honourable Members of the National Parliament, and

all esteemed Constitutional Post Holders.

The President of the Court of Appeal of Solomon Islands, Sir John Baptist Muria,

The Honourable Chief Justice of the High Court of Solomon Islands, Sir Albert Rocky Palmer,

The Honourable Judges of the Court of Appeal and the High Court of the Solomon Islands,

Chief Magistrate and all Magistrates,

Members of the Diplomatic Corps and Donor Partners,

Public Servants, Leaders and representatives of Local Government, Communities and

Churches, Stakeholders, Civil Society, and to all Citizens of the Independent State of the Solomon Islands.

On this memorable occasion of the 46th Independence Anniversary of the Solomon Islands, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions joins in celebrating with great pride and joy. This day marks a significant milestone in our nation’s history—a testament to the freedoms and values that define us as a people.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is dedicated to upholding justice and safeguarding our nation under the rule of law. We remain committed to delivering an independent, fair, and effective prosecution service, guided by our values of Independence, Accountability, Respect, Ethical Integrity, and Efficiency.

As we celebrate this momentous day, let us reflect on the sacrifices of our founding fathers, who secured our independence and laid the foundation for a country blessed with freedom, peace, harmony, and abundant natural resources. In the words of Psalm 82:3-4, “Give justice to the weak and the fatherless; maintain the right of the afflicted and the destitute. Rescue the weak and the needy; deliver them from the hand of the wicked.”

Let us uphold patriotism and national unity as we work together to build a prosperous future for our beloved Solomon Islands.

May this 46th Independence Celebration be filled with joy, peace, and prosperity for all.

Happy 46th Independence Anniversary, Solomon Islands!

GOD BLESS SOLOMON ISLANDS FROM SHORE TO SHORE