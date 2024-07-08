Former Dem. Candidate for Governor & Diverse Group of Community Leaders Endorse Mike McCurdy for Meridian Township Clerk
Dynamic and diverse Michigan leaders highlight far reaching community support for Mike McCurdy as the August 6, 2024 Democratic Primary Election approaches.
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, MI, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Democratic Candidate for Governor along with a Diverse Group of Community Leaders Endorse Mike McCurdy for Meridian Township Clerk including but not limited to:
H. Lynn Jondahl
Former Democratic Candidate for MI Governor and MI State Representative
Bob Peña
Ingham County Commissioner
Dwight Washington
Clinton County Commissioner
Honorable James Giddings
Retired 30th Circuit Court Judge
Samantha Vaive
Lansing Community College Trustee
Linda Danders
Local Group Lead
Lansing Moms Demand Action
Hon. Lupe Ramos-Montigny
State Board of Education 2013-2021
Former Vice Chair
Michigan Democratic Party
Following weeks of hard work, the campaign of Mike McCurdy for Meridian Township Clerk has to unfortunately spend time and resources to continue in countering campaign misinformation.
Throughout the campaign for Meridian Township Clerk, Mike and volunteers have knocked on over 3,000 doors, with a goal of 2,000 more before the August 6 Democratic Primary election. While it has been wonderful for Mike and the campaign to meet so many of township residents, it is distressing to hear that some still believe misinformation that has been spread about Mike McCurdy by his opponent. Mike is a lifelong Democrat who has always voted Democratic. He has been a card holding, convention going, voting member of the Michigan Democratic Party for the last decade. Any information being spread to the contrary is a cynical effort to mislead voters. Misleading voters should have no place in politics, but especially in a race where election integrity is at the heart of the job.
As a candidate for Meridian Township Clerk Mike knows that the Clerk must represent all voters, not just one political party. Every voter deserves to have as much transparency in the election process as is possible so they can know that our elections are free and fair. As your next Clerk, Mike McCurdy will commit himself to utilizing skills gained though a lifetime of professional work to ensure the Meridian Township Clerk’s office is managed fairly and effectively.
Please see endorsements above for clear evidence of the longstanding nature of the Democratic nature of his politics and values.
Your vote matters August 6, 2024.
Marshall Clabeaux
Friends of Mike McCurdy
