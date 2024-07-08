Former Dem. Candidate for Governor & Diverse Group of Community Leaders Endorse Mike McCurdy for Meridian Township Clerk

Mike McCurdy for Meridian Township Clerk Logo

Dynamic and diverse Michigan leaders highlight far reaching community support for Mike McCurdy as the August 6, 2024 Democratic Primary Election approaches.

Thank you to this incredible group of dedicated public servants. I hope to serve Meridian Township following the example set by people like you.” — Mike McCurdy - Candidate for Meridian Township Clerk

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, MI, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Democratic Candidate for Governor along with a Diverse Group of Community Leaders Endorse Mike McCurdy for Meridian Township Clerk including but not limited to:

H. Lynn Jondahl

Former Democratic Candidate for MI Governor and MI State Representative

Bob Peña

Ingham County Commissioner

Dwight Washington

Clinton County Commissioner

Honorable James Giddings

Retired 30th Circuit Court Judge

Samantha Vaive

Lansing Community College Trustee

Linda Danders

Local Group Lead

Lansing Moms Demand Action

Hon. Lupe Ramos-Montigny

State Board of Education 2013-2021

Former Vice Chair

Michigan Democratic Party

Following weeks of hard work, the campaign of Mike McCurdy for Meridian Township Clerk has to unfortunately spend time and resources to continue in countering campaign misinformation.

Throughout the campaign for Meridian Township Clerk, Mike and volunteers have knocked on over 3,000 doors, with a goal of 2,000 more before the August 6 Democratic Primary election. While it has been wonderful for Mike and the campaign to meet so many of township residents, it is distressing to hear that some still believe misinformation that has been spread about Mike McCurdy by his opponent. Mike is a lifelong Democrat who has always voted Democratic. He has been a card holding, convention going, voting member of the Michigan Democratic Party for the last decade. Any information being spread to the contrary is a cynical effort to mislead voters. Misleading voters should have no place in politics, but especially in a race where election integrity is at the heart of the job.

As a candidate for Meridian Township Clerk Mike knows that the Clerk must represent all voters, not just one political party. Every voter deserves to have as much transparency in the election process as is possible so they can know that our elections are free and fair. As your next Clerk, Mike McCurdy will commit himself to utilizing skills gained though a lifetime of professional work to ensure the Meridian Township Clerk’s office is managed fairly and effectively.

Please see endorsements above for clear evidence of the longstanding nature of the Democratic nature of his politics and values.

Your vote matters August 6, 2024.