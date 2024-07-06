Plan Marketing Like a Pro: Renegade Creative Media Group Launches Marketing Summer School
Join Marketing Summer School with Moniek James in-person or virtually, with 90-day access to session recordings. Learn essential marketing skills.
Marketing Summer School empowers brand owners with hands-on marketing strategies and AI tools. Boost marketing confidence with actionable insights and resources for ongoing growth and success.”AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, USA, July 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with theClubhou.se, Moniek James and Renegade Creative Media Group (RCMG) announces the launch of the Marketing Summer School, a comprehensive workshop series designed to equip aspiring and emerging entrepreneurs, small-to-medium-sized business owners, and nonprofit leaders with foundational and essential marketing skills. Set to take place in Augusta, GA and online, the series kicks off on July 19, 2024.
Attendees can participate in-person or join the live virtual training sessions, with all participants receiving 90-day access to the session recordings.
Sessions Overview:
Marketing Summer School offers strategic insights and practical applications across two focused sessions:
Session 1: Brand Identity + Customer Personas (July 19, 2024)
Participants will explore the fundamentals of brand identity, including ideals, voice, core values, and customer personas.
Key topics include:
- Understanding what makes their brand unique
- Defining and communicating core message
- Developing detailed customer personas to tailor marketing efforts
Session 2: Journey Map + AI-Enhanced Strategic Marketing Planning (July 26, 2024)
This session covers customer journey mapping and the integration of AI tools in strategic marketing planning.
Key insights include:
- Refining customer personas and mapping their journey to buy
- Crafting content that aligns with each stage of the customer journey
- Using AI to enhance marketing strategies and improve efficiency
Virtual Attendance and Access to Recordings:
To accommodate a wider audience, Marketing Summer School now offers virtual tickets. Attendees can choose to attend in-person at theClubhou.se or join the live virtual training sessions. Additionally, all participants will receive 90-day access to the session recordings, allowing them to revisit the valuable content at their convenience.
Pricing and Registration:
The entire workshop series is priced at $97.
Partnership with theClubhou.se:
theClubhou.se, an innovation center based in Augusta, GA, offers coworking spaces, startup resources, and various educational programs aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and innovation. This collaboration with RCMG aligns with theClubhou.se's mission to support local businesses and entrepreneurs in achieving their goals.
Why Attend Marketing Summer School?
Hands-On Learning: Engage in interactive sessions that provide practical tools and strategies that can be implemented immediately.
Expert Guidance: Learn from an industry expert with years of experience in marketing and content strategy.
Flexible Attendance Options: Choose between attending in-person or virtually, with the added benefit of 90-day access to session recordings.
Networking Opportunities: Connect with like-minded professionals and network within the entrepreneurial community.
Strategic Insights: Gain a deeper understanding of how to align marketing efforts with business goals and leverage AI tools for efficiency and productivity.
About Renegade Creative Media Group: Renegade Creative Media Group helps online brand owners and nonprofit leaders achieve clarity and confidence by providing the marketing consulting and support they need for strategy development, publishing ease, and economic growth. We offer a unique approach to marketing success, focusing on brand clarity, customer discovery, and content planning.
Contact Information:
Name: Moniek James
Title: Strategic Marketing Consultant, Founder
Email: info@rmoniekjames.com
Phone: (520) 812-5567
Website: www.moniekjames.com
For more information or to register for the Marketing Summer School, please visit www.moniekjames.com/mss
By participating in Marketing Summer School, attendees will gain the knowledge and skills needed to plan their marketing like pros and drive results for their businesses and organizations. Attend in-person in Augusta, GA, or join virtually.
Moniek James
Renegade Creative Media Group
info@moniekjames.com
