ENERGY FIRM UNVEILS SOLARS PANELS AT NIGERIA OIL & GAS CONFERENCE IN ABUJA

FCT ABUJA, NIGERIA, July 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UBACLE Group, a renewable energy firm, has unveiled its range of solar panels to drive the call for the adoption of renewable energy in Nigeria.
The unveiling was done on Monday at the Nigeria Oil and Gas conference held in Abuja, the federal capital territory.

Speaking at the unveiling, UBACLE Group CEO, Uba Michael said seeking alternative energy sources is key in the push for a cleaner and safer world.
“We are unveiling a range of solar panels today to give users alternative energy sources.

“This is in collaboration with our partners from China who understand our line of thinking and see the need to partner with us on the drive.
“Aside from being alternative energy sources, our solar panels promote a cleaner and safer environment compared to what you get from fossil fuels.
“It is also our way of contributing to the growth of the economy as this will lead to the creation of jobs for direct and indirect employees.

“The world is moving quickly and we hear warnings about climate change and global warming almost daily. The adoption of renewable energy is a necessity in this time and age.” He concluded
Present at the unveiling were Olusoji Adeniyi, Oluseyi Lufadeju and AVM Adeagulu Cletus.
For more information about Ubacle Group and its diverse business operations, please visit https://ubaclegroup.com/

Praise Isaiah
UBACLE GROUP
