Dubai to host the Biggest Bitumen, Petrochemicals & Petroproducts Expo in Dubai
The Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2024. Set to take place on August 21st & 22nd, 2024, at the prestigious JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, DubaiDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bitumen industry in India is experiencing significant growth, with a 20% increase in market size. This expansion is driving South Asia to prepare for an import of 4 million tons of bitumen this year. As the demand for bitumen and bituminous products continues to rise, industry leaders and stakeholders are looking forward to the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2024—the largest event in the bitumen, petrochemicals, and petroproducts sectors.
India’s Bitumen Boom: A Closer Look
India's road infrastructure sector is undergoing substantial development, significantly driven by the critical role of bitumen and bituminous products. Projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%, the bitumen market is anticipated to reach 13.9 million tons by FY 2029. This surge is propelled by the nation’s ongoing efforts to enhance its transportation infrastructure, including the construction of new roads and highways, as well as the maintenance and upgrading of existing ones.
However, this rapid growth presents challenges. Road contractors face significant hurdles in sourcing essential raw materials such as bitumen, emulsions, steel, and cement. Additionally, pricing and logistics complexities further complicate the supply chain. Key players in the export and logistics of bituminous products are predominantly located in the Middle East, with Iran, Dubai, Oman, and Bahrain being the primary markets.
The Premier Event: Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2024
To address these challenges and explore new opportunities, the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2024 is set to be a transformative event. Taking place on August 21-22, 2024, at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in Dubai, this event is poised to be the largest and most influential gathering for the bitumen, petrochemicals, and petroproducts sectors.
Over 500 participants from more than 30 countries are expected to attend this two-day conference. The event will bring together leading refineries, buyers, traders, logistics experts, and consultants for an immersive experience of stimulating discussions, business development, and high-level networking. It will serve as a key platform for top refineries and oil & gas firms to engage through dynamic exhibitions, insightful presentations, interactive panel discussions, and effective networking sessions.
Reasons to Attend the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2024
1. Unparalleled Networking Opportunities: Connect with industry leaders, experts, and key stakeholders from across the globe. With delegates from over 30 countries, including India, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Russia, and Southeast Asia, the event promises a rich networking experience.
2. Insightful Presentations and Panel Discussions: Gain valuable insights from prominent figures and experts in the bitumen, petrochemicals, and petroproducts sectors. The agenda is packed with presentations and discussions addressing the latest trends, challenges, and innovations in the industry.
3. Exhibitions and Business Development: Explore a comprehensive spectrum of products and services showcased by over 30 exhibitors, including major regional players. The event provides a unique platform for business development and brand visibility.
4. Focus on Petroproducts: The conference will also highlight the petro-products sector, with a special emphasis on base oils and lubricants. This segment is expected to attract significant attention from attendees.
5. Luxurious Venue: The JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in Dubai offers a luxurious and professional setting, capable of accommodating over 700 delegates, sponsors, and exhibitors. It provides an ideal backdrop for this prestigious event.
Event Organization
Organized by Rex Conferences, a renowned consultant in the bitumen, oil & gas, and road construction sectors in India and the Middle East, the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2024 is recognized for its role in facilitating industry collaboration. With over 300 delegates already confirmed and more than 80 sponsors on board, this event is set to be a benchmark in the industry.
Participation Details
Interested parties can register as Delegates, Exhibitors, or Sponsors for the Conference and Expo on August 21-22, 2024, at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Dubai. Further details and registration options are available online.
Savita Kamble
Rex Fuels Management Pvt Ltd
+91 91672 79047
conferences@rexfuels.com
