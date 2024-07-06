To His Excellency Mr. Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

I cordially congratulate you on your appointment to the position of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

We attach particular importance to the traditional relations of friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom.

Our long-term and fruitful joint activity in the energy sector makes an important contribution to ensuring global energy security. At the same time, the renewable energy sources, transition to green energy and decarbonization occupy central place on the Azerbaijan-United Kingdom bilateral partnership agenda today. In this regard, I would like to particularly note our successful cooperation with our close and reliable partner BP in the transition to clean energy. I express my confidence that our cooperation would be continued within the framework of COP29, which is set to be hosted by Azerbaijan this November.

We highly appreciate the contribution of the United Kingdom contribution to the demining process carried out in the liberated areas of Azerbaijan.

I am convinced that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to strengthen interstate relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom based on mutual trust and support, and further develop and elevate our cooperation to a new level.

I convey my best wishes to you, and wish you success in your high responsible activities.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 6 July 2024