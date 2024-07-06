Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Gross Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B1004539

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Guillaume                            

STATION:  VSP Westminster                   

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 07/06/2024 @ 0001 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: In the area of 887 Green River Rd, Halifax

VIOLATION: Gross Negligent Operation  

 

ACCUSED: Corey Hale                                          

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Halifax, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report that an individual had been struck by a pickup truck near 887 Green River Rd in the Town of Halifax. Investigation revealed that Corey Hale (31) of Halifax, Vermont had struck an individual with the mirror of his pickup truck while attempting to locate them. Hale was issued a citation for the above charges and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 07/08/2024 at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME:  07/08/2024 @1230          

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

