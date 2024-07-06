Westminster Barracks / Gross Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1004539
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Guillaume
STATION: VSP Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/06/2024 @ 0001 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: In the area of 887 Green River Rd, Halifax
VIOLATION: Gross Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Corey Hale
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Halifax, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report that an individual had been struck by a pickup truck near 887 Green River Rd in the Town of Halifax. Investigation revealed that Corey Hale (31) of Halifax, Vermont had struck an individual with the mirror of his pickup truck while attempting to locate them. Hale was issued a citation for the above charges and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 07/08/2024 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/08/2024 @1230
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time