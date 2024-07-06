Buffalo Soldiers Unveils butterflAI: Solves One Of The Biggest Problems In Influencer Management Platforms with AI
butterflAI finally streamlines influencer marketing campaign execution, with seamless campaign management, real-time analytics, and AI-backed fraud detection
“One of the biggest problem in the influencer industry is streamlining marketing campaign execution. At butterflAI, we have managed to solve that.” ”NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buffalo Soldiers, the award-winning creative advertising agency with a digital heart, known for its innovative storytelling and disruptive marketing solutions, proudly announces the launch of butterflAI, a game-changing influencer management platform designed to transform the way brands connect with influencers.
Sumon K Chakrabarti, Co-Founder & CEO of Buffalo Soldiers
butterflAI stands out in the crowded influencer management space with its unique and powerful features that provide unparalleled value to brands and influencers alike. The platform offers:
1. Advanced Influencer Discovery: Gain access to a vast and diverse database of influencers with sophisticated filtering options. Whether you're seeking micro-influencers or macro-influencers, butterflAI helps you find the perfect match for your brand with ease.
2. Seamless Campaign Management: Experience end-to-end solutions with AI-powered automation that simplifies campaign management. From planning to execution, butterflAI ensures that every campaign is efficient, effective, and engaging.
3. Real-Time Analytics: Leverage in-depth, customizable dashboards to track the performance of your campaigns. Make informed, data-driven decisions with real-time insights and comprehensive analytics. With butterflAI, you can also monitoring affiliate links and track with URL shortening.
4. Robust Integrations: Enhance your campaigns with seamless integration capabilities across multiple platforms and tools. butterflAI’s robust integrations extend the functionality and reach of your influencer marketing efforts.
5. Fraud Detection: Say goodbye to fake followers! butterflAI’s AI-backed system diligently scans and flags potential fake followers, ensuring that your campaigns achieve authentic reach and engagement.
“One of the biggest problem in the influencer industry is streamlining marketing campaign execution. At butterflAI, we have managed to not only solve that problem but ensure that any client partner or brand manager can manage and automate the entire process of influencer marketing campaigns,” said Sumon K Chakrabarti, Co-Founder & CEO of Buffalo Soldiers.
The Butterfly Effect, as a concept, suggests that a small action or event in one part of the world can have far-reaching consequences elsewhere. In the context of influencer marketing, butterflAI positions itself as a catalyst for change. It implies that even small influencer interactions can create a ripple effect, leading to significant outcomes for brands.
"butterflAI is more than just a tool; it's a significant advancement in the influencer marketing landscape. Our mission is to empower brands and influencers to create genuine connections that drive real results. With butterflAI, we're making influencer marketing smarter, more efficient, and more impactful than ever before." Chakrabarti added.
With more than 200 million discoverable influencers across India, butterflAI’s Advanced Influencer Discovery tool allows brands to access a comprehensive database of influencers, from niche micro-influencers to well-known macro-influencers, all with detailed filtering options. This feature ensures brands find the perfect influencers who align with their values and target audience.
One of the standout features of butterflAI is its advanced Fraud Detection system. In an era where authenticity is key, butterflAI's AI-backed system scans and flags potential fake followers, ensuring brands connect with real audiences and achieve genuine engagement.
Arnab Kundu, Co-Founder & Head Of Delivery, emphasized the platform's advanced features: "In today's digital age, authenticity is paramount. With our sophisticated fraud detection capabilities, butterflAI ensures that brands are engaging with genuine influencers and reaching real audiences. We are excited to see the transformative impact this will have on our clients' campaigns."
Kundu added : “And at Buffalo Soldiers, while we invest in people, we remain steadfast in our commitment to deliver on MarTech innovations.”
Honored with the "The Rising Maverick Agency Award 2023", Buffalo Soldiers have been investing in Mar-Tech since 2023. In the third quarter of 2023, they launched the programmatic ads capability with our platform leAD.
The agency also launched their in-house production house Eating Potatoes, that won several awards in 2023 with their first short docu-drama - Never Ask Why - across global film festivals.
