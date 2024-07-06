Governor Newsom announces deployment of Incident Support Team to Texas amid Tropical Storm Beryl

The Incident Support Team provides a group of highly qualified specialists to provide local officials with technical assistance, management and coordination of US&R resources.

“Even with statewide operations at home related to fire and extreme heat, California stands ready to answer the call for aid by our fellow Americans when needed,” said Cal OES Director Nancy Ward.

The specialized team members deployed to Texas come from California US&R Task Forces, including local government fire and rescue personnel from Menlo Park and Riverside fire departments.

This deployment builds on California’s continued efforts to aid other states during emergencies. Just last month, Governor Newsom sent fire and rescue personnel to New Mexico to assist with the South Fore and Salt Fires. Last year, California deployed Urban Search and Rescue members to Hawaii to support wildfire response. In 2022, California deployed firefighters, disaster recovery experts and other personnel to Oregon, New Mexico and Montana.