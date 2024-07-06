Carlton Richards and Jeffrey Gitomer Announce Joint Venture to Launch Groundbreaking AI Digital Human for Sales Training

Carlton Richards is thrilled to announce the launch of an innovative AI product designed to revolutionize sales training, coaching, and education.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carlton Richards, along with its subsidiary CR Labs.ai, is thrilled to announce a joint venture with world-renowned sales trainer and author Jeffrey Gitomer. The partnership will launch an innovative AI product designed to revolutionize sales training, coaching, and education.

The new technology, Gitomer.ai, is an immersive AI platform that provides continuous access to an AI digital human version of Jeffrey Gitomer. Users will have the unique ability to ask Gitomer.ai any question and receive not only the answer but also be directed to the source of that information. Not only that, but users will then be offered guided training on that entire topic. This interactive learning experience is set to transform the way individuals think about and approach sales training.

"This is a true change of mindset for anyone wanting to learn a topic or gain a winning advantage," said Richard Brasser, Managing Director of Carlton Richards. "Instead of reading books and watching videos, people can literally be trained by the digital version of Jeffrey. That is super cool."

Jeffrey Gitomer echoed this excitement, stating, "This will be the only AI platform that combines my proprietary material with artificial intelligence in any language. My entire life’s body of work will be available in a way that nobody has ever experienced. This is the most exciting business venture I have ever launched."

The official launch of Gitomer.ai is scheduled for July 5th, which Jeffrey Gitomer is dubbing "Sales Independence Day!" This milestone marks the beginning of a new era in sales education, making high-quality, personalized training accessible to sales professionals around the globe.

About Jeffrey Gitomer: Jeffrey Gitomer is a globally recognized sales trainer, speaker, and author. With numerous best-selling books and decades of experience, Gitomer is a trusted authority in the world of sales education.

About Carlton Richards: Carlton Richards is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, committed to advancing the fields of artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Through its subsidiary, CR Labs.ai, the company focuses on developing cutting-edge AI applications for various industries.