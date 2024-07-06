Claremore Disaster Recovery Center Opening July 6

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Disaster Recovery Center will open Saturday, July 6, in Rogers County to help Oklahoma residents affected by the April and May storms, floods, winds and tornadoes continue their recovery.

Residents and businesses in Blaine, Caddo, Carter, Craig, Custer, Delaware, Hughes, Jackson, Johnston, Kay, Lincoln, Love, Mayes, McClain, Murray, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Washington and Washita counties can visit the center to apply for FEMA assistance, upload documents, learn about available resources and get their questions answered in person. Recovery specialists from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and other organizations will be available to meet with visitors – no appointment is needed.

The center, jointly run by FEMA and the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, is located at:

Rogers County Health Department

2664 N. Highway 88

Claremore, OK 7401

(The center is in the west side annex building.)

Hours are:

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Closed Sunday

Residents in any designated county can visit any open center for help. For the latest locations and hours, visit fema.gov/drc.

One other center is currently open at:

Murray County Extension Office

3490 Highway 7 West

Sulphur, OK 73086

(The Extension Office is the smaller building at this address.)

To apply for FEMA assistance without visiting a center, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Calls are accepted from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service, give FEMA your number for that service when you call.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs, and are equipped with assistive technology. If you need a reasonable accommodation or interpreter, please call 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish).

For more information about Disaster Recovery Centers open near you, visit fema.gov/drc.

For the latest information about Oklahoma’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4776 or fema.gov/disaster/4791. Follow FEMA Region 6 on X at x.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished equitably, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they have a complaint of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted at FEMA-CivilRightsOffice@fema.dhs.gov or toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available.