More Iowa Counties Now Eligible for Assistance

Homeowners and renters in Buena Vista, Cherokee, and O’Brien who suffered damage from the June 16 flooding and continuing, are now eligible to apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance.

It was previously announced that affected individuals in Clay, Emmet, Lyon, Plymouth and Sioux counties are eligible to apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance.

FEMA’s disaster assistance offers benefits that provide flexible funding directly to survivors when needed the most. In addition, a simplified process and expanded eligibility allows Iowans access to a wider range of assistance and funds for serious needs.

To apply for FEMA assistance:

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov

Use the FEMA app or

Call 800-621-3362

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. Locate the closest center at http://www.FEMA.gov/DRC

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams in coordination with state and county emergency management will begin canvassing neighborhoods in the designated counties. DSA personnel help survivors apply with FEMA and address immediate and emerging needs. They also provide application status updates and referrals to additional community resources.

FEMA DSA staff can easily be identified by their federal photo identification and FEMA clothing. Residents are encouraged to ask for official photo ID before providing personal information.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. For Spanish, press 2. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.