Submit Release
News Search

There were 472 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,584 in the last 365 days.

Feedback wanted on upcoming legislative changes

CANADA, July 5 - The Province is inviting members of the public and stakeholder groups to share their opinions on changes to provincial laws in PEI. 

As the Department of Justice and Public Safety continues to regularly modernize provincial legislation, consultation documents for the following pieces of legislation are now posted: Department of Justice and Public Safety Public Consultations:

  1. An Act to Amend the Judicature Act
  2. The Survivorship Act
  3. The Trustee Act
  4. The Power of Attorney and Personal Directives Regulations

“As we continue to focus on beneficial changes to our provincial laws, we want to provide Island residents the chance to share their perspectives and help guide the work our department does. Public consultation plays an important part in creating clear, effective and modern legislation that will serve our province.”

- Justice and Public Safety Minister and Attorney General Bloyce Thompson

Comments will be accepted on the Power of Attorney and Personal Directives Regulations until July 31st and the remaining documents will be open for consultation until August 31st, 2024.

Media contact:
Kip Ready
Department of Justice and Public Safety
kjready@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

Feedback wanted on upcoming legislative changes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more