$15,000 Grant Awarded to the Edge Foundation by Anderson Children’s Foundation to Support Gents Alliance Program

COACHELLA VALLEY, CA, USA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Anderson Children’s Foundation announced a $15,000 grant awarded to the Edge Foundation to support the Gents Alliance program, an initiative aimed at keeping young men in school and helping them plan for their futures. This grant was distributed on July 1, 2024, during a special ceremony at the Anderson Children’s Foundation’s new office.

The Gents Alliance program, run by OneFuture Coachella Valley, is active in several high schools throughout the Coachella Valley. It focuses on providing young men with the support and guidance needed to stay engaged in their education and plan for life after high school. The grant will enable the Edge Foundation to provide in-school coach training and fidelity management of program implementation at OneFuture and those in the schools running the Gents Alliance programs.

The Anderson Children’s Foundation’s grant will help ensure the success and sustainability of Edge Coaching for the Gents Alliance program, which plays a critical role in the lives of many young men in the community. This funding will support the program's mission of fostering academic success and future planning for its participants.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Anderson Children’s Foundation for their support,” said Neil Peterson, Founder, Chairman and CEO of the Edge Foundation. “This grant will allow us to provide training efforts and ensure that the Gents Alliance program and One Futures continues to make a positive impact on the young men in the Coachella Valley community.”

The grant distribution ceremony took place on July 1, 2024 at the Anderson Children’s Foundation’s new office. Representatives from Edge and OneFuture Coachella Valley were in attendance to receive the grant and celebrate this significant contribution to their efforts.

About Edge Foundation - The Edge Foundation is a charitable 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people reach their academic, personal, professional, and social potential through the support of executive function coaching. For more information about the Edge Foundation, visit: https://edgefoundation.org.

About OneFuture Coachella Valley - OneFuture Coachella Valley is dedicated to aligning community efforts in support of students’ educational and career success. Through various programs and partnerships, OneFuture Coachella Valley helps students achieve their full potential and contribute to the economic vitality of the region.

About Anderson Children’s Foundation - The Anderson Children’s Foundation is committed to enriching the lives of children in the Coachella Valley. Through grants and support for educational, cultural, and recreational programs, the foundation strives to create opportunities for all children to thrive.

