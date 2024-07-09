Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges an Auto Mechanic Anywhere in Michigan with Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer to Call the Detroit Based Lawyers at Zamler Shiffman & Karfis-Get a Top Compensation Result

"If your husband or dad is an auto mechanic and they have mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Michigan please call the Detroit based law firm of Zamler Shiffman & Karfis at 866-714-6466.” — Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center

DETROIT , MICHIGAN , USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to the family of an auto mechanic anywhere in Michigan who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer to please call the Detroit based law firm of Zamler Shiffman & Karfis at 866-714-6466. The lawyers at Zamler Shiffman & Karfis have been assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer for over 45 years, and they produce significant compensation results for their clients.

The group says, "Auto mechanics are one of the most at risk work groups for developing mesothelioma and or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Michigan and nationwide. Every time an auto mechanic replaced car-truck brakes, a clutch, engine valves, transmissions they were exposed to asbestos before the early 1980s. Outside of a shipyard worker an auto mechanic might be the most at risk type of worker for developing mesothelioma.

"If your husband or dad is a current or former auto mechanic and they have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Michigan please call the Detroit based law firm of Zamler Shiffman & Karfis at 866-714-6466. The lawyers at Zamler Shiffman & Karfis have been assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer in Michigan for 45 years.

The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Troy, Farmington Hills or anywhere in Michigan. https://Michigan.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in Michigan or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some very honest suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466."We have been assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer for nearly two decades, we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma, and asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations. We want people like this to receive the best possible compensation results.