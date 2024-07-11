California Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Career Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Anywhere in California to Call LA Based Attorney Andy Waters of Waters & Kraus-Get the Best Possible Compensation Results

"If your husband or dad is a career navy veteran with just diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in California, please call Los Angeles based attorney Andy Waters of Waters & Kraus at 866-714-6466.” — California Mesothelioma Victims Center

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , USA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging the family of a career navy veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in California to call Los Angeles based attorney Andy Waters of Waters & Kraus anytime at 866-714-6466 to discuss financial compensation. Andy Waters is one of the most skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorneys in the state of California and he and his colleagues at Waters & Kraus have been assisting navy veterans who have developed mesothelioma for decades, and they get top compensation results for their clients.

The group says, "We are on a mission to see to it that people who have developed mesothelioma get access to one of the nation's top mesothelioma attorneys-who lives and works in the same state as the person with this rare cancer. A career navy veteran in California who now has mesothelioma might have been exposed to asbestos on navy ships, submarines and shipyards for decades.

The California Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma in Los Angeles, San Pedro, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Irvine, Oakland, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Stockton or anywhere else in California. https://California.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in California or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:



*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some very honest suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466."We have been assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer for nearly two decades, we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma, and asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations. We want people like this to receive the best possible compensation results. There is no other service like this in the nation." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com