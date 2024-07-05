Comeau Sworn In as District Court Judge
HONOLULU — Michelle N. Comeau was sworn in as Judge of the District Court of the First Circuit before colleagues, special guests, family, and friends – a number of whom watched remotely.
Acting Chief Justice Sabrina S. McKenna presided over the July 3 ceremony, which was livestreamed on the Judiciary’s YouTube channel.
Guest speakers were: Hawaii State Bar Association President Jesse K. Souki; Hawaiʻi State Trial Judges Association Secretary Bryant G.F.Y. Zane; Judicial Selection Commission Chair Kamani B. Kualaʻau; and State Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi.
Comeau has been assigned as a District Court Judge. She will serve a six-year term.
For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.
