Comeau Sworn In as District Court Judge

HONOLULU — Michelle N. Comeau was sworn in as Judge of the District Court of the First Circuit before colleagues, special guests, family, and friends – a number of whom watched remotely.

Acting Chief Justice Sabrina S. McKenna presided over the July 3 ceremony, which was livestreamed on the Judiciary’s YouTube channel.

Guest speakers were: Hawaii State Bar Association President Jesse K. Souki; Hawaiʻi State Trial Judges Association Secretary Bryant G.F.Y. Zane; Judicial Selection Commission Chair Kamani B. Kualaʻau; and State Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi.

Comeau has been assigned as a District Court Judge. She will serve a six-year term.