THE PROPERTY MASTERS GUILD ANNOUNCES LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD RECIPIENT
The Guild will present a Lifetime Achievement Award at the inaugural PMG MacGuffin Awards, the only awards to honor the achievements of Property Masters.
The Property Masters Guild is honored to present a Lifetime Achievement Award to Emily Ferry, PMG. Her career and contributions to film will be celebrated at the inaugural Property Masters Guild MacGuffin Awards, the first award show to honor the artistic achievements of Property Masters.
— Theresa Corvino, Guild Awards Committee Chair
With a career spanning more than four decades, Emily Ferry is a legend in the craft. As the first female Property Master in film and television, she is a pioneer in breaking institutional barriers and paving the way for future generations. She is a master across all genres, her work spanning more than 50 films including The Right Stuff, The Two Jakes, Addams Family Values, Ed Wood, Get Shorty, Matilda, Gattaca, Alien: Resurrection, Man on the Moon, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Out of Sight, Memoirs of a Geisha and many others.
Emily Ferry's career in design-heavy cinema, including five films to be nominated for an Academy Award for Production Design, led her to be one of the very first Property Masters inducted into The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, before their membership was open to Property Masters.
Beyond the silver screen, Emily has volunteered over 40 years representing Property Masters in the I.A.T.S.E., advocating for her craft and its members. She has dedicated her efforts to fostering future generations through education and mentorship including as a guest lecturer at various universities.
"Emily is a mentor and advocate for all Property Masters. It is remarkable how she balances delivering the highest level of artistic work while also volunteering at the union. It is unquestionable that she would have an Oscar by now if her work was eligible for the same artistic awards as her peers. Her career and character are both standards to which I aspire. I can imagine no one better as our first Lifetime Achievement Award recipient." - Theresa Corvino, Guild Awards Committee Chair
Emily will receive her Lifetime Achievement Award at the inaugural Property Masters Guild MacGuffin Awards on Saturday, September 14th at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles. The award will be presented along with 11 other awards recognizing craft excellence in categories of work including film, television and commercial productions.
Nominations for those categories will be announced July 23rd.
ABOUT PROPERTY MASTERS GUILD
The Property Masters Guild is dedicated to elevating the craft of the Property Master by raising awareness, fostering collaboration, educating its members, and inspiring future generations of Property Masters. To bring a focus to these unseen artists, The Property Masters Guild is dedicated to highlighting their design achievements and pivotal role in the filmmaking process. www.propertymastersguild.org
