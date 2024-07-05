Tamu Chambers of Hudson Valley Community College to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What exactly do diversity, equity, and inclusion mean? According to Professor Tamu Chambers of Hudson Valley Community College, “Diversity, equity, and inclusion translate to a better understanding of each other. When someone lives differently than you, talks differently, walks differently, loves differently, believes in God differently, that just means that person has something to give. When we understand that everyone has something to offer, we are more able to respect our differences. We are all special. Understanding and respect are the keys. It’s that simple.”

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) are now part of guidelines for employers and schools. “These guidelines are not about the law; they’re about how we treat each other. Before these guidelines, people took DEI for granted. Now we are trying to help everyone be aware and keep themselves in check so everyone can feel comfortable in the classroom and at work. That’s what we’re doing, and we’re doing a pretty good job,” explains Professor Chambers.

As a UNITE leader, Professor Chambers is working to teach students from different cultures that they’re often not all that different. “Working with African American and Jewish students is a tremendous opportunity to teach these kids just how much they have in common. Although they look very different on the outside, both groups have a terrible history of segregation, abuse, and torture. Jewish people are contending with Holocaust deniers while African Americans are dealing with people who still feel black people are inferior. I think a lot of people thought our students really don’t care much about anything. Well, we can all see how much students care with all the protests going on for and against what’s happening in Israel,” explains Professor Chambers.

When some people hear about DEI, they’re concerned someone wants to take away their traditions. “Too many think one group wants to take over—that is not the case. Everyone wants to have opportunities, to participate, and that’s what DEI provides. DEI is not about someone coming along taking anything away. This is why education is so important. When you don’t really know, when you don’t understand, the first reaction is self-protection. I’ll be honest,” shares Dr. Chambers, “in the 1960s, I had heard terrible things about the gay community and really didn’t understand. That lack of understanding told me that I had to learn more. I heard about a gay community in Albany that ran support groups out of a private home—everyone could go there for anything. I visited to get a better understanding, and yes, during my first visit, I was nervous! I tell my students, whenever you learn about a new culture, you will often feel nervous.

“My fears evaporated when a woman came over, took my hand, and asked, ‘Oh, are you experimenting?’ and I answered, very quietly, ‘No.’ Guess what? That was okay! I made some great friends and learned that I really could go in and learn from people who I once feared. Since then, I’ve done the same with so many different groups. And I love it, love it. Education is so important. With understanding, that first fear reaction entirely goes away,” explains Professor Chambers.

“Being inclusive absolutely does not mean anyone needs to forget their history and traditions. For example, the push to take Christ out of Christmas. I just do not understand why being inclusive means that we have to take Christ out of Christmas. Being inclusive means we have a richer culture that includes many traditions. With DEI, everyone can celebrate their traditions the way they want while celebrating other traditions. It’s so important that our students study history to get a better understanding,” explains Professor Chambers.

At Hudson Valley Community College, Professor Chambers is happily celebrating as many traditions as possible. “Every month we have something to celebrate, from St. Patrick’s Day to Black History and Women’s History. I love to dress up, so for me, DEI is a wonderful opportunity to try out new outfits, for example, a jahab for Muslim students. And how much fun is mehndi! All cultures have special days and they’re all fun. If people are willing to at least try new ideas and celebrations, confusion and fear just melt away.”

