Deluxe Holiday Homes Presents Al Dana Villas and Residences at The Address Beach Resort Fujairah
Discover Al Dana Villas: Deluxe Holiday Homes offers charming, fully serviced properties nestled between the Gulf of Oman & Hajar Mountains for a unique escape.
Our stay at Al Dana Villas was unforgettable! The private pool, stunning ocean views, and spacious living areas made it the perfect family getaway.”DIBBA, FUJAIRAH, UAE, July 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Oasis of Comfort
— Sarah L., Dubai
Al Dana Villas (Dibba, Fujairah) offer a tranquil retreat, featuring fully furnished and serviced living areas, state-of-the-art amenities, and private swimming pools. These villas with private pools for rent are designed for families, offering plenty of space for children to play.
Staying in a private villa offers numerous benefits that go beyond just having a place to stay. It provides an intimate and personalized experience that hotels often cannot match. Guests can enjoy a morning swim in their private pool, followed by a leisurely breakfast on the terrace with a view of the ocean. The privacy and exclusivity of a villa make it an ideal choice for families, couples, and groups of friends looking to spend quality time together.
One of the many pleasures of staying in a private villa is the freedom to cook meals. With a fully equipped kitchen, guests can prepare their favorite dishes, host a barbeque, or even hire a private chef for a special dinner. This home-like environment allows for memorable moments, whether it’s a festive meal or a casual family dinner.
Professional Property Management
Homeowners rely on Deluxe Holiday Homes to manage their properties for short-term rentals, also referred to as Airbnb management. The professional property management services provided ensure that each holiday home is maintained to the highest standards. Comprehensive services include cleaning, maintenance, laundry, and exceptional customer service, providing peace of mind for property owners and a seamless experience for guests.
The dedicated team takes care of everything, from marketing the property to managing bookings and guest relations. Every detail is handled, ensuring a comfortable and hassle-free stay for each guest. Property owners can rest assured that their villas receive regular maintenance and cleaning services to keep the property in pristine condition.
Residences at Address Beach Resort Fujairah
At The Address Beach Resort Fujairah, residents experience a lifestyle of refined comfort. Each residence features exquisite interiors, high-end finishes, and mesmerizing sea views. These vacation homes offer world-class dining, exclusive beach clubs, and rejuvenating spa experiences right at the doorstep.
The residences blend modern living with natural beauty. With direct access to the beach, residents can enjoy a variety of water activities, including swimming, snorkeling, kayaking, and paddleboarding. The resort also features beautifully landscaped gardens, perfect for a relaxing stroll or a family picnic. Fitness centers, tennis courts, and yoga classes are available for those who enjoy staying active.
A Prime Location
These properties provide easy access to Fujairah’s top attractions, including the historic Al Bidya Mosque, the vibrant Fujairah Fort, and the pristine Dibba Beach. For nature enthusiasts, the nearby Wadi Wurayah National Park offers breathtaking waterfalls and hiking trails. Adventure seekers can explore the stunning underwater world through snorkeling and diving at Snoopy Island. Al Dana Villas Fujairah and The Residences at Address Beach Resort Fujairah offer an ideal base for exploring this diverse emirate, whether seeking adventure in the mountains or relaxation by the sea.
Engage in Exciting Activities
Fujairah offers a variety of activities and experiences. Historical and cultural sites like the Al Bidya Mosque, the oldest mosque in the UAE, and the Fujairah Fort provide insights into the region’s rich past. Nature lovers can explore Wadi Wurayah National Park, home to diverse wildlife and stunning scenery, ideal for hiking, bird watching, and photography.
Water sports enthusiasts can enjoy snorkeling and diving at Snoopy Island, known for its clear waters and vibrant marine life. Dibba Beach offers a more laid-back experience, with soft sands and calm waters perfect for swimming and sunbathing.
Families will appreciate the spacious villas, with plenty of room for children to play. Private pools offer endless fun, and the surrounding area provides numerous outdoor activities to keep everyone entertained. From exploring beaches to hiking in the mountains, Fujairah has something for everyone.
Exclusive Launch Event
An exclusive launch event will unveil these charming vacation rentals. Attendees will be among the first to experience the refined comfort and tranquility that define Al Dana Villas and The Residences at Address Beach Resort Fujairah. The event will feature guided tours, gourmet refreshments, and opportunities to meet with expert property consultants.
About Deluxe Holiday Homes
Deluxe Holiday Homes is a premier property management company in the UAE, renowned for its portfolio of charming vacation rentals. Specializing in short-term rentals, the company provides comprehensive property management services, including cleaning, maintenance, laundry, and customer service. With a commitment to exceptional service and unparalleled living experiences, Deluxe Holiday Homes continues to set new standards in the management of holiday homes and vacation homes.
Artyom Meltonyan
Deluxe Holiday Homes
+971 4 392 0202
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
𝗗𝗲𝗹𝘂𝘅𝗲 𝗛𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘀 – 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗨𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗩𝗮𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀