Primary Care & Rural Health Programs
The Kansas Office of Primary Care and Rural Health aids rural and medically underserved Kansas communities in building sustainable access to quality, patient-centered primary healthcare services.
Areas of Focus
- Supporting Retention of Quality Primary Care and Rural Health Workforce
- Connecting Local Providers and Partners to Resources and Programs
- Strengthening System-wide Performance Improvement Capacity
Our office works to achieve these focus areas/services by striving to:
- Demonstrate the highest level of program integrity
- Continuous improvement of quality and efficiency of activities
- Design and deliver effective education and technical assistance programs