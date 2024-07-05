Submit Release
News Search

There were 514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,651 in the last 365 days.

Primary Care & Rural Health Programs


The Kansas Office of Primary Care and Rural Health aids rural and medically underserved Kansas communities in building sustainable access to quality, patient-centered primary healthcare services.

Areas of Focus 

  1. Supporting Retention of Quality Primary Care and Rural Health Workforce
  2. Connecting Local Providers and Partners to Resources and Programs
  3. Strengthening System-wide Performance Improvement Capacity

Our office works to achieve these focus areas/services by striving to:

  • Demonstrate the highest level of program integrity
  • Continuous improvement of quality and efficiency of activities
  • Design and deliver effective education and technical assistance programs

You just read:

Primary Care & Rural Health Programs

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more