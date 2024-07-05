Submit Release
Answered Faith Releases 13 Week Bible Study On A Biblical Guide To Money

Find the freedom that comes from handling money God's way

MESQUITE, NV, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Answered Faith, a leading Christian organization, has announced the release of their highly anticipated 13-week Bible study on a biblical guide to money. This comprehensive digital study aims to help individuals align their financial decisions with God's will and teachings.

Led by Pastor Duke Taber, this study delves into the foundational principles of financial stewardship. Each week, participants will explore a critical aspect of biblical money management, gaining valuable insights and practical tips on how to manage their resources in a way that pleases God.

The study covers a wide range of topics, including budgeting, debt management, giving, and investing. Through scriptural truths, real-life examples, and thought-provoking discussions, participants will learn how to be wise stewards of their finances and use their resources to honor God.

"We are excited to release this 13-week Bible study on a biblical guide to money," said Pastor Duke. "We believe that God has a plan for our finances, and by aligning our hearts and actions with His will, we can experience true financial freedom and blessings. We invite everyone to join us on this journey of learning and growth."

The 13-week Bible study on a biblical guide to money is now available for purchase on the Answered Faith website. Participants can access the study materials digitally, making it convenient and accessible for everyone. For more information and to purchase the study, visit the Answered Faith website today.

Join Answered Faith on this transformative journey towards financial stewardship and discover the blessings that come from aligning your finances with God's will. Don't miss this opportunity to deepen your faith and gain valuable insights on managing your money in a way that pleases God.

