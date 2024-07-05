Submit Release
R3 Stem Cell Wins 2024 Global Regenerative Medicine Company of the Year for Third Time

For the third year in a row, R3 Stem Cell has won the Global Regenerative Medicine Company of the Year Award from International Elite 100.

— David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the third year in a row, R3 Stem Cell has won the Global Regenerative Medicine Company of the Year Award from International Elite 100. The IE 100 Awards are merit-based, and offered to honor the achievements pertaining to global talent.

Globally, R3 Stem Cell has over 40 Centers of Excellence in 7 countries. As the largest provider of regenerative medicine worldwide, R3 has performed over 24,000 stem cell procedures over the past decade.

According to R3 Stem Cell CEO Dr. David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "Not only is it an honor to receive the Award three years in a row, but it's been exciting to see us continue expanding so we can offer our high quality, effective and affordable stem cell treatments to so many individuals across the globe!"

Along with several regenerative medicine clinics in the USA, R3 has stem cell clinics in Mexico, Philippines, Pakistan, India, South Africa and Turkey. Individuals are able to therefore receive first rate regenerative therapies close to where they live, as opposed to needing to travel around the world. R3's biologics include the Intellicell, which involves culturing the highest quality mesenchymal stem cells for patient use. Of note, stem cells are not cultured in the USA per FDA regulations.

Over 50 different conditions are treated, including orthopedic, autoimmune, urologic, cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurologic and more. Stem cell therapy for autism has been one of the most popular procedures over the past years, as more studies have been published and word has spread about the effectiveness. Of note, R3 Stem Cell does not make any claims regarding conditions in the USA. The FDA considers stem cell therapy experimental.

Dr. Greene with R3 added, "For anyone desiring the highest quality stem cell therapies that have first rate quality control and affordability, R3 is the best option globally. That's been our mission since day one, we want to help the most people possible!"

R3 offers free consultations globally, simply call +1 (844) GET-STEM for scheduling.

