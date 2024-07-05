Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Close the West River Street Bridge in Providence on July 12 for Bridge Replacement

RHODE ISLAND, July 5 - Starting on Friday night, July 12, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily close the West River Street Bridge, located between Branch Avenue and Charles Street in Providence. The bridge will be closed for approximately four months while RIDOT replaces this structurally deficient bridge. By completely closing the bridge, the Department can replace it in as short a timeframe as possible.

During the closure, motorists will follow signed detours. RIDOT will activate a temporary traffic signal at the intersection of West River Street and Charles Street to assist detouring traffic. Pedestrian crossings will be allowed at all times. A detour map is available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps.

In addition to replacing the bridge, RIDOT's project includes drainage, sidewalk and ADA improvements.

The West River Street Bridge was built in 1955 and carries approximately 8,000 vehicles per day. It serves as an important connector road between Branch Avenue and Charles Street, providing access to numerous businesses.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

The replacement of the West River Street Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.