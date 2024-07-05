Cellular zinc status alters chromatin accessibility and binding of p53 to DNA

In this study, we used ATAC-seq and TFEA to identify TFs that are putatively activated and/or repressed as a consequence of cellular Zn 2+ status. Elevation of Zn 2+ using ZnCl 2 and depletion of Zn 2+ using a Zn 2+ -specific chelator caused broad changes in the accessible chromatin landscape, even after a short 30 min perturbation. TFEA revealed 648 motifs, corresponding to 507 unique TFs that were differentially associated with newly open chromatin upon perturbation of Zn 2+ . We found that elevation of Zn 2+ led to enrichment of TF motifs in regions of open chromatin in distal regulatory regions, and 88% of the TFs were zinc-finger TFs. Conversely, depletion of Zn 2+ led to strong enrichment of TFs in regions of open chromatin at promoters. To probe how TFEA enrichments correlate with TF occupancy, we selected a candidate TF (p53) and performed ChIP-qPCR. We found that for five of six selected p53 target sites, p53 binding correlated with local accessibility, such that a decrease in accessibility led to decreased p53 binding and an increase in accessibility correlated with increased p53 binding. These results reveal that zinc status alters chromatin accessibility, and this can be further propagated to zinc-dependent changes in TF binding to target genes, indicating that the functionality of zinc-dependent TFs can be sensitive to the labile Zn 2+ pool.

Transcription factor enrichment analysis (TFEA) is a recently developed computational approach that seeks to identify differentially active TFs in genomic datasets ( Rubin et al, 2021 ). TFEA takes regions of active transcription as input and subsequently uses DESeq2 ( Love et al, 2014 ) to establish a ranked list of differentially transcribed regions. Each of these regions is then subjected to TF motif scanning to determine which TF motifs are enriched in regions of open chromatin in a particular treatment, and an enrichment score (E-score) is calculated for each treatment relative to the control. TFEA was applied to nascent transcription datasets and accurately identified transcriptional responses to Nutlin-3a, lipopolysaccharide, and dexamethasone ( Rubin et al, 2021 ). TFEA can also be applied to ATAC-seq datasets to identify TF motifs associated with open chromatin and whether there is an increase or decrease in association in response to a given perturbation ( Gupta et al, 2021 ; Walker et al, 2021 ). Because regions of active transcription are associated with regions of open chromatin (both at enhancers and promoters), TFEA can thus be used to infer TFs that are enriched or depleted in genomic regions capable of active transcription in response to a given perturbation.

The fold enrichment of p53 binding in our TPA and ZnCl 2 treatments relative to the control was calculated by dividing the %IP of the +p53 treated (TPA or ZnCl 2 ) ChIP samples by the +p53 of untreated (Control) ChIP samples for each target. The selected gene targets showed changes in p53 binding as a consequence of Zn 2+ perturbation, where the fold enrichment values (indicative of increased or decreased binding) largely agreed with their respective changes in accessibility (for accessibility changes where P adj < 0.1). Fig 7D shows the fold enrichment ratio for each of the six targets along with the ATAC-seq prediction of increased or decreased accessibility (>1 or < 1, respectively). For five of the six targets, the mean enrichment ratio generally agreed with the accessibility predicted by ATAC-seq. ERGIC1 was the one target gene where differential p53 binding was opposite the accessibility changes by ATAC-seq. In TPA, accessibility was increased ( Fig 6A ), whereas binding by p53 decreased (0.49 versus 1 in TPA versus control). Overall, our results indicate that Zn 2+ -induced changes in the enrichment of TF motifs in regions of open chromatin can be associated with changes in TF binding to target genes.

(A) %IP of each p53 target from ChIP-qPCR samples incubated with (+) or without (−) p53 antibody. Each data point is a biological replicate averaged between two technical replicates. (A, B) Same as (A) but for the negative and positive qPCR controls. (C) Signal-to-noise ratio of each ChIP-qPCR p53 target. Dotted line denotes a SNR value of 1.5. Controls for p53 binding are shown in the gray box. (D) Fold enrichment relative to the control for each ChIP-qPCR p53 target (left). Dashed line indicates enrichment ratio of 1 (no enrichment), and lines within each dataset represent the mean. Comparison between the ATAC-seq prediction of increased or decreased accessibility (>1 or <1, respectively) and experimental fold enrichment for each gene target by ChIP-qPCR (right).

We performed ChIP-qPCR against the target regions using a p53 specific antibody. We incubated chromatin with Protein A/G beads to assess the overall background signal and calculated the %IP of samples incubated for each p53 target ( Fig 7A ) and for the positive and negative qPCR controls ( Fig 7B ). As expected, there was a significant increase in the %IP for the +p53 antibody samples compared with the −p53 antibody samples. The signal to noise ratio (SNR) was calculated by dividing the %IP of the +p53 antibody sample by the %IP of the beads-only (−p53) sample for each target ( Fig 7C ). Of our gene targets, CDKN1A (p21) had the strongest overall signal and SNR, as expected given that it is a high affinity p53 target. The negative control (Negative Control Primer Set 1) showed no difference between the plus and minus antibody condition ( Fig 7B ), further validating the ChIP conditions. Most gene targets had comparable signal and SNR across conditions (average SNR > 5), with ZnCl 2 samples often displaying the largest SNR value except for NFIB and PLD5, which had larger SNR values in the control (no zinc treatment) samples. EGR1 showed the lowest overall SNR across all conditions, with the TPA and control conditions displaying an average value lower than five (TPA: 3.52; Control: 3.24; ZnCl 2 : 7.91).

From this list of differentially accessible sites, we selected six p53 binding sites against which to perform ChIP-qPCR. As shown in Fig 6 , the six target sites (ERGIC1, NFIB, SFN, EGR1, PLD5, LRIG3-DT, Fig 6A–F , respectively) were selected because they showed differential chromatin accessibility via ATAC-seq for at least one of the Zn 2+ perturbations and were associated with active transcription in MCF10A cells in response to Nutlin-3A based on PRO-seq bidirectional tracks ( Fig 6 ). We also included the well-established p53 target gene CDKN1A (p21) as a positive control for immunoprecipitation and a negative control primer set that would not be expected to show enrichment with and without the p53 antibody.

Because ATAC-seq identified more than 50,000 peaks, we sought to narrow the number of possible p53 binding sites against which to perform ChIP-qPCR. Hence, we used a previously published p53 ChIP-seq dataset ( GSM3378513 ) ( Karsli Uzunbas et al, 2019 ) where MCF10A cells were treated with 5 μM Nutlin-3A for 6 h to activate p53. We reasoned that this ChIP-seq dataset would allow us to identify bona fide regions of the genome to which p53 binds. Furthermore, we intersected the ChIP-seq dataset with a PRO-seq dataset ( GSE227931 ) where MCF10A cells were treated with Nutlin-3A (10 μM, 3 h) to identify regions of active transcription marked by the presence of bidirectional transcripts ( Azofeifa & Dowell, 2017 ). This reduced the number of potential p53 binding sites from approximately 13,500 (as identified in the ChIP-seq dataset) to 2,164 (ChIP-seq intersected with PRO-seq). We then took this list and queried whether any of the validated p53 binding sites were differentially accessible in response to Zn 2+ in our ATAC-seq dataset ( Fig 5A ). Differential accessibility analysis using DESeq2 revealed that with TPA treatment, 62 sites were differentially accessible (P adj ≤ 0.1), with 51 of these being less accessible and 11 of these becoming more accessible ( Fig 5B , Table S1, SdataF5). Conversely, treatment with ZnCl 2 resulted in six regions being differentially accessible, with five of these being less accessible and one being more accessible ( Fig 5B , Table S2, SdataF5). No sites with significant changes in accessibility were shared between both treatments.

(A) Barcode plots that show enrichment of the p53 motif upon treatment of MCF10A cells with TPA (top). Addition of exogenous ZnCl 2 results in depletion of the same motif (bottom). The barcode plots represent each quartile (Q1–Q4) of the enrichment curves generated for the p53 motif. Red indicates more enrichment of the motif; yellow is less enrichment of the motif. (B) A subset of p53 binding sites from a ChIP-seq dataset ( GSM3378513 ) are differentially accessible depending on cellular Zn 2+ status. ATAC-seq reads were mapped to 2,164 ChIP-seq peaks and subjected to differential accessibility analysis using DESeq2. With TPA treatment, 62 peaks showed significant (P adj ≤ 0.1) changes in accessibility (51 decreased, 11 increased). With ZnCl 2 treatment, seven peaks showed significant changes in accessibility (one increased, five decreased).

Whereas TFEA identifies TF motifs that become enriched in newly opened chromatin upon a given treatment, it does not directly reveal whether TF occupancy on DNA has changed. To probe how TFEA enrichments correlate with TF occupancy, we selected a candidate TF and used chromatin immunoprecipitation to pull down regions of DNA bound to the TF, followed by quantitative real-time PCR (ChIP-qPCR) to quantify how much of the TF is bound to a given target gene. Our two main goals were to determine whether differential enrichment identified by TFEA could be used to predict changes in TF occupancy and to evaluate a bioinformatic plus ChIP-qPCR workflow that could be used to validate TFEA predictions. As a TF target, we selected p53 (encoded by the TP53 gene) because of its differential motif enrichment ( Fig 5A ) and because there are multiple ChIP/ChIP-seq datasets indicating robust vetting of the antibody for ChIP.

As noted above, many of the TF motifs that emerge from TFEA correspond to TFs that either directly bind Zn 2+ or are known to be correlated with metal homeostasis. That elevation of Zn 2+ led to enrichment of motifs for zinc-finger TFs in regions of open chromatin in intergenic regions suggests that the functionality of zinc-finger TFs may be sensitive to increases in the labile Zn 2+ pool in the nM range. On the other hand, functional annotation of TF motifs that are enriched in open chromatin in TPA did not reveal any meaningful trends, suggesting that perhaps these conditions lead to non-specific global changes in chromatin accessibility. For the motifs that are enriched in elevated Zn 2+ and depleted in Zn 2+ deficiency, many correspond to poorly annotated Zn 2+ finger proteins, such as ZNFs and ZSCANs. However, there were some hits that are well characterized and that were particularly intriguing. For example, the CCCTC-binding factor (CTCF) is an 11-zinc-finger protein involved in chromatin organization. Two CTCF motifs were globally enriched in elevated Zn 2+ (E-score = 0.44 and 0.38, P adj = 1 × 10 −197 and 1 × 10 −176 ) and depleted in TPA (E-score = −0.29 and −0.23, P adj = 1 × 10 −71 and 1 × 10 −64 ) in intergenic regions. Our laboratory recently used single molecule microscopy to show that CTCF senses low Zn 2+ conditions and becomes significantly more mobile when Zn 2+ is depleted, suggesting decreased association with chromatin ( Damon et al, 2022 ). We also observed that a motif of the zinc-finger DNA methyltransferase DNMT1 was strongly enriched in elevated Zn 2+ (E-score = 0.52, P adj = 1 × 10 −56 ) and depleted in TPA (E-score = −0.36, P adj = 1 × 10 −29 ) in intergenic regions. DNMT1 is not a canonical TF but methylates DNA during DNA synthesis, and our laboratory has previously shown that DNA synthesis is impaired in Zn 2+ deficiency ( Lo et al, 2020 ).

We noticed that a large number of the differentially enriched motifs corresponded to Krüppel-type zinc finger (ZNF) TFs. ZNF proteins contain a median of 12 zinc fingers, suggesting they bind relatively long and specific sequences of DNA. Still, they are largely uncharacterized. A comprehensive catalog of ZNF proteins found that one third of all ZNF TFs contain a Krüppel associated box (KRAB) domain which recruits histone deacetylase proteins giving rise to transcriptional repression ( Huntley et al, 2006 ). Given that we found 86% of the differentially enriched TFs in intergenic regions were ZF TFs, we examined what fraction of these also contained KRAB domains. We found that 97 TFs (40%) contain KRAB domains, suggesting this class of TFs is slightly overrepresented in the repertoire of TFs that bind in distal regulatory regions predicted to be differentially accessible by zinc.

Elevation of zinc has the biggest effect on chromatin around TF motifs at distal regulatory regions whereas depletion of zinc has the biggest effect on chromatin around TF motifs at promoters. There were a significant number of motifs (and unique TFs) that were differentially enriched in both promoter regions and intergenic regions, however there was a notable shift in the relative significance of these motifs. Fig 4D shows the relative significance (P adj ranked from high to low) for TF motifs that were differentially enriched at both promoters and intergenic regions in high Zn 2+ . The plot reveals major changes in the rank order of TF motifs that were enriched in high Zn 2+ . Fig 4E shows a similar comparison for overlapping TF motifs that were depleted in low Zn 2+ . These results reveal that perturbation of Zn 2+ affects TF motif enrichment differently at promoters versus distal regulatory regions.

(A, B) Enrichment plot at promoters (A) and distal regulatory regions (B) showing differential enrichment in ZnCl 2 versus TPA. Dark blue = differentially enriched in both ZnCl 2 and TPA, light blue = differentially enriched in ZnCl 2 , green = differentially enriched in TPA. Closed circles are ZF TFs. Open circles are not ZF TFs. (C) Summary of the changes. (D) Analysis of the motifs that are differentially enriched in ZnCl 2 in both intergenic (pink) and promoter (green) region. (E) Analysis of the motifs that are differentially enriched in TPA in both intergenic (pink) and promoter (green) region. Overlapping motifs were ranked by their P adj values.

Perturbation of Zn 2+ led to many changes in the enrichment of TF motifs in regions of open chromatin. We found 685 motifs were differentially enriched with a P adj < 1 × 10 −7 , corresponding to 507 unique TFs, 434 of which were zinc-finger TFs. The pattern of perturbation and the types of TFs that were most significantly affected were notably different at promoters compared with distal regulatory regions. Fig 4 shows the enrichment score in ZnCl 2 (elevation of labile Zn 2+ to 75 nM) compared with the enrichment score in TPA (depletion of labile Zn 2+ to ∼1 pM) for individual TFs in either promoter regions ( Fig 4A , SdataF4.1) or intergenic regulatory regions ( Fig 4B , SdataF4.2). Strikingly, in distal regulatory regions, a large number of TFs show significant motif enrichment when chromatin becomes more open in response to elevated Zn 2+ (211 TFs, 187 of which are zinc-finger TFs). 83 of these TFs show motif depletion in regions of open chromatin in low zinc, suggesting reciprocal activation of these TFs in response to Zn 2+ perturbation. In contrast to the intergenic region, at promoters the changes are dominated by TFs whose motifs are enriched in regions of open chromatin upon Zn 2+ depletion. 268 of the 418 TFs with motifs that are differentially enriched in promoter regions with P adj < 1 × 10 −7 show enrichment in TPA. 158 of these TFs are also depleted in high Zn 2+ , suggesting reciprocal activation upon zinc perturbation. Notably, zinc-finger TFs (ZF TFs) are under-represented in this group (101 of 268 or 38%, compared with the 48% of the human TFs that are ZF TFs), suggesting that differential enrichment of these TF motifs may result from global changes in chromatin organization in low Zn 2+ . Fig 4C summarizes the differential enrichment results at promoters and intergenic regions, showing that a given Zn 2+ perturbation tends to have an opposite effect in each region (e.g., elevation of Zn 2+ causes enrichment of motifs with open chromatin in intergenic regions and depletion of such motifs at promoters).

To determine which TFs may be activated or repressed in each treatment, we performed TFEA ( Rubin et al, 2021 ). Briefly, regions of open chromatin were annotated as peaks using HMMRATAC ( Tarbell & Liu, 2019 ) and peaks from two technical replicates were combined using the muMerge algorithm ( Rubin et al, 2021 ). Then, each of 1279 TF motifs from HOCOMOCO ( Kulakovskiy et al, 2018 ) were subjected to motif scanning using Find Individual Motif Occurrences (FIMO) to identify potential TF-binding motifs within the detected peaks ( Grant et al, 2011 ), and differential expression analysis using DESeq2 was performed to generate a ranked list of peaks that were differentially accessible between control and treatment conditions. This was used to generate an enrichment score (E-score) to determine which TF motifs were differentially enriched in regions of newly open chromatin between the control and treatment conditions. For this analysis we separated promoter regions, defined as 1,000 bp upstream of transcription start sites from distal regulatory regions, defined as regions more than 1,000 bp from a transcription start site.

We performed ATAC-seq to assess which regions in the genome are differentially accessible in Zn 2+ deficient and Zn 2+ replete states. Treatment with TPA or ZnCl 2 induced broad changes in global chromatin accessibility ( Fig 2A ). TPA treatment impacted accessibility more than ZnCl 2 treatment (813 versus 517 differentially accessible regions with TPA versus ZnCl 2 ) ( Fig 2B , SdataF2). Fig 2C shows genomic tracks for the top hit for TPA and ZnCl 2 treated cells. In both treatments, there was an overall trend towards reduced accessibility, with 593 regions and 334 regions having negative log 2 FoldChanges, corresponding to 73% and 64% of the differentially accessible regions for TPA and ZnCl 2 , respectively. Interestingly, whereas treatment with TPA led to broad changes in accessibility, suggestive of non-specific global decreases in accessibility, elevated Zn 2+ led to a smaller number of highly significant changes in accessibility in select regions, suggesting that perhaps elevation of Zn 2+ leads to changes in specific regions of chromatin ( Fig 2A ). One of the top hits showing increased accessibility with ZnCl 2 treatment was a region (chr16:56623012–56628480; log 2 FC = 1.14, P adj = 4.47 × 10 −7 ) directly aligned with the metallothionein isoform MT1E, a gene regulated by the MTF1 in response to increased levels of Zn 2+ ( Fig 3 ). In addition, the region overlapping a second metallothionein isoform, MT2A, also showed increased accessibility though to a lesser extent (chr16:56605751–56611835; log 2 FoldChange = 0.611, P adj = 0.018). These results show that perturbations of the labile Zn 2+ pool can alter the landscape of accessible chromatin in a short (30 min) time frame, with Zn 2+ depletion leading to global decreases in chromatin accessibility and Zn 2+ increases leading to more specific increases in accessibility. Furthermore, we observe changes in accessibility in genomic regions corresponding to key zinc regulatory genes (MT1E and MT2A), as would be expected upon perturbation of metal homeostasis.

(A) Background-corrected FRET ratio traces for MCF10A cells expressing NLS-ZapCV2. Addition of ZnCl 2 for 30 min results in an increase in labile Zn 2+ from 150 pM to 75 nM. Addition of the Zn 2+ chelator TPA followed by the addition of Zn 2+ and pyrithione at 75 min allows for calibration of the sensor and subsequent quantification of labile Zn 2+ . (B) Quantification of Zn 2+ at rest and at the time point of ATAC-seq. (C) Pseudo-colored ratio images of representative cells at the indicated points. (D) FRET ratio traces of MCF10A cells treated with TPA to deplete labile Zn 2+ , followed by calibration. (E) Quantification of Zn 2+ at rest. The asterisk indicates that Zn 2+ cannot be accurately quantified because it is at the lower detection limit of the sensor. Zn 2+ is estimated to be ∼1 pM. (F) Pseudo-colored ratio images of representative cells at the indicated points. Each trace represents a single cell in the field of view. Lookup table values refer to the FRET ratio (background-corrected FRET channel/background-corrected CFP channel). Scale bar = 20 μm.

To determine which TFs may be activated in Zn 2+ replete or Zn 2+ deficient conditions, we performed ATAC-seq on MCF10A cells subjected to perturbations of Zn 2+ . We first used a genetically encoded FRET sensor (NLS-ZapCV2) ( Fiedler et al, 2017 ) that is specific for measuring labile (freely exchangeable) Zn 2+ in the nucleus. Addition of 30 μM ZnCl 2 to the extracellular media caused a relatively slow but measurable rise in labile Zn 2+ ( Fig 1A–C ). To limit any secondary effects that may occur from downstream activation of TFs, we opted to collect cells for ATAC-seq after 30 min of ZnCl 2 treatment. In situ calibration of the sensor combined with the binding parameters (K D ’ = 5.3 nM, n = 0.29 [ Sanford et al, 2019 ]) revealed that at 30 min there was a change in labile Zn 2+ from 150 pM to 75 nM. Addition of 50 μM of the Zn 2+ chelator tris(2-pyridylmethyl)amine (TPA) resulted in a rapid decrease in nuclear Zn 2+ to less than 1 pM (the minimum concentration of labile Zn 2+ that can be quantified using NLS-ZapCV2) ( Fig 1D–F ). To keep treatments consistent, we also treated cells for 30 min with 50 μM TPA.

Discussion

It has long been known that metal homeostasis is essential for proper cellular and organismal health, but relatively little has been performed to probe the genomic landscape when this homeostasis is disrupted. Here, we performed ATAC-seq on MCF10A mammary epithelial cells following treatments that either raised intracellular Zn2+ to approximately 75 nM or depleted intracellular Zn2+ to less than 1 pM. In both Zn2+ rich and Zn2+ deficient states, we saw global changes in chromatin accessibility associated with differential enrichment of numerous TF motifs, with notable differences in the pattern of enrichment in promoter regions versus distal regulatory regions. Importantly, the Zn2+ perturbations used here are subtle and within the range of Zn2+ dynamics observed during normal physiology. For example, we recently showed that there is a pulse of labile Zn2+ immediately following mitosis in the mammalian cell cycle where Zn2+ increases to ∼1.6 nM for a few hours (Rakshit et al, 2023). The results presented here suggest that dynamics in labile Zn2+ can alter chromatin accessibility, leading to potential changes in transcriptional regulation.

The pattern of perturbation and the types of TFs that were most significantly affected were notably different at promoters compared with distal regulatory regions. In particular, we found that the dominant change in distal regulatory regions was that elevation of Zn2+ led to strong enrichment of TF motifs with open chromatin, consistent with an increase in activity of the associated TFs. Most of these TFs (88%) were zinc-finger TFs, and 39% also showed depletion in low zinc, suggesting reciprocal activation by zinc perturbations. Conversely, promoter regions were more strongly influenced by Zn2+ depletion, where TPA treatment led to enrichment of TF motifs with open chromatin. Zinc-finger TFs were under-represented in this population (38%).

Many of the differentially enriched motifs, particularly in intergenic regions, are for TFs in the ZNF, ZSCAN, or ZBTB families. The majority of these TFs are poorly characterized beyond the knowledge that they contain Zn2+ binding domains and may be involved in transcriptional regulation. However, a recent study found that evolutionarily conserved Zn2+ finger proteins were more apt to bind to promoters whereas Zn2+ finger TFs that evolved more recently were more likely to bind to transposable elements found in intergenic regions (Imbeault et al, 2017). Transposable elements have long been thought of as invaders that cause genomic instability and disease (Hancks & Kazazian, 2010; Jacobs et al, 2014), but more recently they have been recharacterized as potential hubs of transcriptional regulation, as on average 20% of all binding sites in TF ChIP-seq datasets colocalize with transposable elements (Sundaram et al, 2014). It is therefore possible that Zn2+ finger TFs regulate these sites, and it is most likely in a repressive role as work has shown that deletion of clusters of Zn2+ fingers in mice reactivates retrotransposons (Wolf et al, 2020). Indeed, we found that ZF TFs dominated differential enrichment in distal regulatory regions and 40% of these TFs contain a KRAB domain, responsible for transcriptional repression. The most significant intergenic hit was the chromatin remodeling protein, CTCF, where two CTCF motifs were depleted in low Zn2+ and enriched in elevated Zn2+. This is consistent with a recent study from our lab indicating that upon Zn2+ decrease, CTCF is more mobile with a decreased residence time on DNA, suggesting decreased association with chromatin (Damon et al, 2022).

Although we found that perturbing the labile Zn2+ pool leads to significant changes in the accessibility of many genomic sites, the mechanism leading to these changes has not been identified. At any given time, there are thousands of zinc-coordinating TFs in the nucleus, and a change in labile zinc could globally affect the function of these TFs. In addition, there are numerous chromatin-modifying enzymes such as histone deacetylases, acetyltransferases, and methyltransferases, some of which contain a zinc-binding site. We imagine that there are at least three possible non mutually exclusive mechanisms that could give rise to the observed changes. First, for zinc-finger TFs whose motifs are enriched in elevated Zn2+ and depleted in low Zn2+, zinc-occupancy, and hence DNA-binding ability, of these TFs may be directly influenced by the labile Zn2+ pool. Consistent with this possibility, we previously found that low Zn2+ causes increased mobility and decreased dwell-time of CTCF in the nucleus, suggesting that in low Zn2+ CTCF’s ability to interact with chromatin is decreased (Damon et al, 2022). Second, Zn2+ may indirectly affect TF function via cell signaling. For example, our group has found that elevated Zn2+ leads to the activation of the MAPK pathway, and hence activation of Elk1, CREB, p90Rsk, and cJun (Anson et al, 2021). Third, many zinc-finger TFs and zinc-dependent enzymes directly modulate chromatin. Zn2+ finger TFs such as ZBTB33 are known to associate with methylated DNA, a mark of heterochromatin and gene repression (Hodges et al, 2020; Yusuf et al, 2021), and the primary DNA methyltransferase that preserves methylation during cell division, DNMT1, has a Zn2+ binding domain that aids in its recognition of hemimethylated DNA (Ren et al, 2018). Whereas the treatment window of our work was likely too short to alter DNA methylation patterns, it is possible that chronic disruption of Zn2+ homeostasis could perturb DNA methylation patterns, as was recently shown in Arabidopsis (Chen et al, 2018). As noted previously, CTCF is a chromatin organizing protein with 11 Zn2+ finger motifs that plays an important role in insulating topologically associated domains (TADs) of chromatin (Dixon et al, 2012). Changes to the labile Zn2+ pool that affect CTCF’s function could disrupt TADs, as it was shown that CTCF degradation in mouse embryonic stem cells distorts TAD architecture (Nora et al, 2017), rendering potential changes to chromatin accessibility. Given the diversity of zinc-binding proteins, and the fact that we see different patterns of change at promoters versus intergenic regions, it is likely multiple mechanisms contribute to the observations in this work.

Here, we used TFEA to couple differential accessibility with TF motif scanning to infer global activation or repression of TFs. Positive enrichment of a TF motif does not necessarily indicate that all the motif occurrences are bona fide TF-binding sites, nor does it indicate that all TF-binding sites will show an increase in accessibility. To develop a pipeline for validating TFEA predictions, we used publicly available datasets to narrow the scope. For example, TFEA applied to our ATAC-seq dataset detected > 5,700 p53 motifs. We used a published p53 ChIP-seq dataset to filter these hits to genomic regions where p53 had previously been shown to bind. We further applied a p53 PRO-seq dataset to identify p53 binding sites near regions of active transcription, as identified by bidirectional transcripts. This analysis revealed only ∼2,100 of the ChIP-seq binding sites showed productive transcription upon activation of p53 by a known agonist (Nutlin-3A). Of these ∼2,100 binding sites, 86 showed differential accessibility in response to cellular Zn2+ perturbation. From this narrowed list, we selected six putative p53 binding sites to query with ChIP-qPCR. For five of the six sites, p53 binding correlated with local accessibility, such that a decrease in accessibility led to decreased p53 binding and an increase in accessibility correlated with increased p53 binding. These results suggest that TFEA coupled with ATAC-seq can be used to profile which TFs may be activated upon a given perturbation. With the availability of curated ChIP-seq datasets in repositories such as ENCODE and Cistrome, researchers can perform the simple and relatively inexpensive ATAC-seq, scan for enriched TF motifs using TFEA, computationally correlate changes in accessibility with candidate TF-binding sites found within the literature, and then probe a subset of sites using ChIP-qPCR. In conclusion, this article reveals for the first time that chromatin accessibility and transcription factor binding to DNA can be modulated by subtle changes in the labile zinc pool, suggesting that zinc may serve as a previously unrecognized modulator of transcriptional activity.