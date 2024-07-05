E3 ligases RNF43 and ZNRF3 display differential specificity for endocytosis of Frizzled receptors

The level of functional redundancy of RNF43- and ZNRF3-mediated FZD targeting has remained unclear. Over recent years, several studies reported unique roles of post-translational regulation of one of the two E3 ligases, or unique roles and activities beyond WNT signalling ( Ci et al, 2018 ; Spit et al, 2020 ; Kim et al, 2021 ; Fang et al, 2022 ). Furthermore, the observation that several cancer types display specific loss of only one of the two E3 ligases suggests that non-redundant functions exist. In this study, we uncover the specific roles of RNF43 and ZNRF3 in the down-regulation of FZD receptors. In addition, by examining tissue-specific expression patterns we translate FZD-specific roles to the incidence of RNF43 and ZNRF3 mutations in cancer.

In the mouse small intestine, deletion of either Rnf43 or Znrf3 did not induce a discernible phenotype, whereas the combined deletion of both genes resulted in the expansion of the stem cell zone, and eventually adenoma formation ( Koo et al, 2012 ). The essential roles of Rnf43 and Znrf3 in adult stem cell homeostasis were shown for multiple tissues, including the liver, adrenal gland, and tongue ( Basham et al, 2019 ; Belenguer et al, 2022 ; Lu et al, 2022 ). Of note, whereas both E3 ligases show redundant expression in certain tissues, such as the intestine, in other tissues homeostasis depends on expression of only one of the two E3 ligases. Interestingly, these observations correlate with the differential prevalence of RNF43 and ZNRF3 mutations in human cancer subtypes originating from specific tissues ( Bugter et al, 2021 ). The functional relevance of this differential mutational pattern of both E3 ligases remains unclear.

The closely related transmembrane E3 ligases RNF43 and ZNRF3 control cell surface abundance of Frizzled (FZD) proteins, the primary receptors for WNT, by promoting their ubiquitination and lysosomal degradation ( Hao et al, 2012 ; Koo et al, 2012 ). Because RNF43 and ZNRF3 both represent bona fide WNT target genes, the encoded proteins constitute a negative feedback regulatory role within the WNT cascade ( Koo et al, 2012 ; Takahashi et al, 2014 ). Within the stem cell niche, this negative feedback role is inactivated by high local concentrations of RSPO proteins, to allow for the strong potentiation of WNT signalling required for the maintenance of adult stem cell populations ( Hao et al, 2012 ).

Results and Discussion

Molecular requirements for RNF43-mediated FZD down-regulation To determine the protein regions that confer substrate specificity of RNF43 and ZNRF3, we first replaced their endogenous signal peptides by the highly efficient H2-Kb signal peptide commonly used for optimized expression of type I membrane proteins (Bénaroch et al, 1995; Fiebiger et al, 2005). Replacement of the signal peptide did not affect the capacity of RNF43 and ZNRF3 to differentially down-regulate FZD5 (Fig 3A), indicating that substrate specificity must be dictated by different regions within these E3 ligases. Figure 3. The RNF43 transmembrane domain (TMD) is essential for FZD5 down-regulation and determines FZD specificity. (A) FZD5 down-regulation capacity of RNF43 and ZNRF3 with their endogenous signal peptides (2XFLAG, 2XHA) or a generic H-2Kb signal peptide (1XFLAG). Mature (M) and immature (I) FZD5 are indicated. Full-length RNF43 and ZNRF3 are indicated with black arrowheads. (B) Schematic representation of the RNF43 (pink) and CD16/7 (purple) chimeric and truncated constructs used in this study. Extracellular domain (ECD), transmembrane domain (TMD), E3 ligase RING domain (RING), C-terminal tail (C-tail). (C) Immunofluorescence showing the subcellular localisation of RNF43, CRR, RCR, and CCR in HEK293T cells. Scale bar, 10 μm. (D) FZD5 down-regulation capacity of RNF43 constructs with various protein domains replaced or truncated. Relative levels of mature FZD5 are shown as the ratio between mature (M) and immature (I) forms, normalised to pcDNA3-transfected control. (N = 2–3). (E) Schematic representation of RNF43 (pink), ZNRF3 (green) and TMD-swapped RZR and ZRZ constructs. (F, G) FZD5 (F) and FZD6 (G) down-regulation capacity of the constructs depicted in (E). Relative levels of mature FZD are shown as in (D) for indicated constructs (with or without swapped TMD). (N = 3–6). Arrowheads indicate full-length ZNRF3 and RNF43. (D, F, G) Data information: data are presented as mean + SD. ns, not significant. ** (P < 0.01), *** (P < 0.001), and **** (P < 0.0001) (one-way ANOVA). Source data are available for this figure. We next investigated which regions of the RNF43 protein are required for FZD5 down-regulation, by generating various RNF43 deletion and chimeric variants. We generated RNF43 constructs in which we replaced the extracellular domain (ECD) with that of the unrelated protein CD16 (CRR), swapped the transmembrane domain (TMD) for the similarly sized TMD of CD7 (RCR) or replaced both regions (CRR) (Fig 3B). We confirmed that the subcellular localisation of each variant was comparable with WT RNF43 (Fig 3C). Functionally, we found that replacement of RNF43-ECD with CD16-ECD (CRR) did not affect the capacity of RNF43 to down-regulate FZD5 (Fig 3D). These findings indicate that RNF43-ECD is dispensable for FZD5 down-regulation and suppression of WNT/β-catenin signalling, in agreement with previous findings (Radaszkiewicz et al, 2020), but in disagreement with another report (Tsukiyama et al, 2015). Strikingly, replacement of RNF43-TMD with CD7-TMD (RCR) significantly diminished the capacity of RNF43 to down-regulate FZD5 (Fig 3D). These findings thus reveal a previously unknown role of RNF43-TMD for efficient FZD5 down-regulation. In an earlier report, we showed that a large fraction of the intracellular C-terminus of RNF43 is dispensable for its role in FZD5 down-regulation (Spit et al, 2020). To further map the functionally required region, we truncated the RNF43 C-terminus further, removing all known functional domains downstream of the RING domain (variant S323x; Fig 3D). Functional analysis revealed that RNF43 S323x variants are still capable of down-regulating FZD5, albeit with somewhat attenuated activity (Fig 3D). Notably, the RNF43 S323x truncant also lacks the previously identified DVL Interaction Region (DIR), which was proposed to be essential for the interaction of RNF43 with FZD (Jiang et al, 2015). Even a chimeric RNF43 variant carrying a CD16-derived ECD along with an early truncation downstream of the RING domain (CRR S323x) retained partial functionality in these assays (Fig 3D). Truncation upstream of the catalytic RING domain, however, completely abolished the FZD5 down-regulating capacity of RNF43 (variant S262x, Fig 3D). Thus, our results indicate that the RNF43-TMD and RING domain comprise the minimally required fraction of the protein for FZD5 down-regulation, with a minor role of the C-terminal tail.