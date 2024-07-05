In cooperation with GIZ, Enterprise Georgia is implementing the Partnering in Business with Germany Programme of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action. This Programme is aimed at developing international trade opportunities for small and medium-sized Georgian enterprises with German companies, which is of particular importance in the context of the EU-Georgia Association Agreement about a deep and comprehensive free trade area.

Partnering in Business with Germany contributes to:

• the entry of Georgian enterprises into the German and international markets

• increasing the competitiveness of Georgian enterprises

• improving skills in the field of foreign economic activity

The Programme offers its participants:

• Blended learning: a combination of digital and face-to-face formats and teaching methods

• Compact 2-week stay in Germany

• Acquaintance with the experience of successful German companies

• Direct contact with potential business partners in Germany

• Become part of the international business community with exclusive access to graduates from 17 partner countries of the Programme (more than 18,000)

Target group of the Partnering in Business with Germany Programme are middle and high level managers

• of small and medium enterprises in Georgia

• with at least 2 years of experience working in a managerial position

• of higher education in economics, trade, technology, management or other similar disciplines

• with the authority to negotiate on international level and

• good English language knowledge.

The structure of the Partnering in Business with Germany Programme

Selection process:

1. The interested person fills in the application form and sends it to the agency electronically

2. Application forms received will be selected by german partners

3. Interviews will be held with the selected applicants

4. Finally selected candidates will be contacted and informed about the application process

5. An online introductory meeting may be held with the selected applicants

To download the application form, click the button:





Please provide the completed application documents not later than June 20, 2024.

Completed application form and a copy of your passport please send by e-mail: applypwg@gmail.com (Subject: Partnering in Business with Germany - Name and Surname).



For more information, please contact the Agency Service Center at: 1525.

*Detailed information about the program can be found on the website: Partnership programme for business cooperation - Partnering in business (partnering-in-business.de)

