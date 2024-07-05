Nevis Divisional Commander: Public’s safety and security remains a priority during Culturama 50

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS – Divisional Commander for District C (Nevis) in the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) Superintendent Alonzo Carty says plans are in place to bolster the Division’s capacity during the Culturama 50 festival to ensure the public’s safety and security at the various events.

“We are going to be out in our numbers. We have sought the help of officers on our sister island St. Kitts and so you can expect that additional support going into Culturama 50,” Supt. Carty informed during a recent Culturama 50 press engagement.

“We’ve also done other things like the suspension of rest days just so that we have enough personnel onboard to police and make Culturama 50 safe.”

Supt. Carty said while some operational plans would not be shared with the public a number of initiatives will be in place to maintain law and order during the festivities.

“Security is paramount in a festive season and I cannot mention everything but we have a number of strategies that we want to bring onboard for this Culturama 50.

“For Culturama or any large event we have an Operational Order which sets out how we are going to police these events. So down to every detail we have how we are going to police whether the street jamming, the different shows, and even some of the fringe activities.”

He also revealed that the police will be using technology to their advantage, as an integral part of their security and crime fighting measures.

Superintendent Carty appealed to members of the public to conduct themselves in a lawful and peaceful manner at all times during the various Culturama 50 events.

He thanked the officers in the Nevis Division for their dedication and hard work, especially during the very busy periods.

“Culturama is very hard work and it’s a very, very trying time for the police. Different shows happening at the same time and we have to find people to work these shows while at the same time being mindful that they need rest. If you look around we have a limited number of police officers on Nevis and at any event, any engagement, any emergency it’s the same faces you’re seeing, and so I really want to thank the officers here in the Division for their support.”

The Divisional Commander also assured that police would not be focused solely on securing the Festival activities, but will be carrying out regular duties across the island to ensure all of Nevis is kept safe.