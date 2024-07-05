CCAICACB concludes successfully in Nassau, Bahamas

(Press release) July 05, 2024 – The Commonwealth Caribbean Association of Integrity Commissions and Anti-Corruption Bodies (CCAICACB) wrapped up its highly successful 10th Annual Conference in Nassau, Bahamas. From the 10th to the 13th of June 2024, the CCAICACB convened its annual conference under the theme: “Best Practices in Implementing Integrity and Anti-Corruption Laws in the Caribbean in the Era of Artificial Intelligence.”

The event featured key presentations by esteemed members who are recognised subject matter experts in foundational regional integrity, anti-corruption, and security practices, highlighting the importance of enhanced collaboration and information sharing the ethical and legal use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) within our organisations. Addressing concerns regarding insufficient resources allocated by some regional administrations, CCAICACB’s Chairperson, Lady A. Anande Trotman Joseph, urged members to collectively advocate and lobby their respective governments for adequate budget support and resources. This support is crucial for establishing robust anti-corruption systems to combat corruption in the region, as well as for enacting and implementing effective laws, policies, and international best practices.

Following the conference, members and delegates committed to the effective combatting of corruption, foster interagency collaboration, build networks and deepen their understanding of the role of Artificial Intelligence in their anti-corruption efforts. Leading the St. Kitts delegation was Chairperson Justice PearlettaLanns(Retired), accompanied by Commissioner Dennis Knight and CEO Albert Edwards. The general public is invited to access the full conference communique on the Commission’s website at www.iplskn.com.