Annishia Camilla Lunette releases first collection of poetry: Crying Diamonds
London based Actress and model, Annishia Camilla Lunette releases a deeply personal and evocative self-published collection of poetry and film photography.LONDON, UK, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the current market where poetry books are gaining popularity, the book marks a time of letting go and transition in the 'post-covid' era.
A time of reflection and a true insight into some of the darkest moments experienced in the authors life and a mood expressed throughout the arts, in the post-covid era. Where we are now, navigating our new ways in the world.
The book reflects on a period of significant change.
Annishia Camilla Lunette explores her relationship breakdown in her poems 'Day -1' and 'Letting Go'. Experiencing a relationship with another British Model and poet battling substance addiction, mirroring her father's similar struggle. Her battles and struggles with depression and PTSD and loosing her best friend in a tragic accident with a quaint reflective piece in 'Wess'.
Annishia's talents extend beyond writing, apart from being a poet, she is also a talented and up and coming actress, model, dance and Pilates instructor. A very talented young lady and inspiration to others. A remarkable first collection debut from her.
'Crying Diamonds' offers a debut glimpse into Lunette's poetry and features photography from Eleanore C. Collini, Elyass Youmir, and Craig Stuart.
A book launch is scheduled to take place in London during the Autumn season, with more information to be provided at a later date.
The Ebook is out now to purchase on Kindle for £10.99 and the Paperback is out on 4th July at £12.99 on Amazon.co.uk
"Heartfelt with lots of depth and soul. Annishia Camilla Lunette's writing comes from a place where we can all relate if one has been in love or once found love. She writes with passion, empathy and with her heart which makes it all the more wonderful to read." Amazon Reviewer 5 Star
"Publishing this poetry collection has been a significant journey. It provides a narrative on challenging times, encompassing past losses and mental struggles." Annishia Camilla Lunette
"I decided to write some of my poems in French also because I love languages and have found them to be a bit like music. Some words or a feeling/ true essence can just be felt or understood to me, so much more in other languages. In some of my darkest moments I couldn't utter some thoughts or words in my native language, that to me again, gave me the the gift and beauty of languages to find my voice and narrate in the way I felt comfortable in doing. Paris, also has been a place I have frequented a lot alone to write and create so it felt only right to include it for this first collection." Annishia Camilla Lunette
"Working also as an instructor and model, actor. Wellbeing and living fit and healthy is such a big part of my life and yet I had felt like I had been unable to deal with my own pain properly and let go of some of prior troubles, it was important for me to do that in order to really embrace who I am today and for going forward."
Crying Diamonds- Annishia Camilla Lunette
Availability:-
Ebook and Paperback: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0D6TPWW4K
Website: www.annishiacamillalunette.com
Social Media: Instagram @annishia.camilla.lunette.
Manager: Guy Howe: WGM Atlantic Literary and Acting Agency
Annishia Camilla Lunette
WGM Atlantic Agency- Annishia Camilla Lunette
