Niricson inks agreement with Lewis County PUD to provide automated condition monitoring at Cowlitz Falls Dam until 2028

A large concrete hydroelectric dam, the Cowlitz Falls Dam, with power lines above, is situated in a forested valley. A calm river flows through it under a vibrant orange and pink sunset sky.

Cowlitz Falls Dam

A woman sits at a computer analyzing aerial images and 3D models on dual monitors. Above, two smaller images show drones in flight and data visualization screens.

A Spillway 3D Model visualized in Niricson's AUTOSPEX platform for automated defect detection and tracking

Niricson won a multi-year contract with LCPUD for AI-based digital assessments of Cowlitz Falls Dam until 2028, enhancing infrastructure management and safety.

We are extremely pleased to work with LCPUD for the next several years. These periodic digital condition surveys help prioritize O&M and rehabilitation efforts for LCPUD’s critical assets.”
— Harsh Rathod, Ph.D., Niricson’s CEO & Co-founder
VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA , CANADA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Niricson has been awarded a a multi-year agreement with Lewis County Public Utility District (LCPUD) to implement cutting-edge digital condition assessments for the Cowlitz Falls Dam until 2028. This initiative underscores LCPUD’s commitment to improving infrastructure management and ensuring the safety and efficiency of its operations. This digital condition assessment method establishes an unbiased method for inspecting critical defects, enhances traditional inspections, and provides a comprehensive digital georeferenced database of known defects and areas requiring repair and monitoring.

LCPUD is a community-owned and locally governed utility that provides essential power services and telecommunications infrastructure to approximately 34,000 customers in Lewis County, Washington and neighbouring areas. The utility is also responsible for managing the Cowlitz Falls Dam, a 70MW hydroelectric facility located along the Cowlitz River. The dam is part of the Columbia River Watershed, which is home to 60 dams owned by a variety of agencies including the US Army Corps of Engineers, BC Hydro, the US Bureau of Reclamation, and other utility districts.

Under the agreement, Niricson will utilize its DRONIC™ and AUTOSPEX™ technologies to collect data from the structure to identify areas of concrete deterioration using Artificial Intelligence (AI). This monitoring agreement includes multiple scans at Cowlitz Falls Dam until 2028 to identify areas of change on the structure. The agreement includes the use of Niricson’s AI-backed platform to automate defect detection, quantification, and tracking.

"We are extremely pleased to work with LCPUD for the next several years. By deploying these digital condition surveys periodically, we can analyze and compare historically collected data to track changes over time," said Harsh Rathod, Ph.D., Niricson’s CEO & Co-founder. "This helps prioritize operations, maintenance, and rehabilitation efforts for LCPUD’s critical asset."

For further information, please contact: [Info@niricson.com]

About Lewis County PUD: Lewis County Public Utility District is a community-owned utility providing power and telecommunications services to approximately 34,000 customers in Lewis County, Washington. The district is committed to delivering reliable, sustainable, and cost-effective services to its customers.

About Niricson: Niricson is the leading provider of advanced digital inspection technologies, specializing in innovative solutions for infrastructure condition assessment and management. Their AI-backed platforms and patented technologies set new standards for precision and efficiency in condition monitoring.

Azadeh Monfared
Niricson
amonfared@niricson.com
AUTOSPEX Explainer

