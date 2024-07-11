Web Series Dear Grandpa, It's Michael, Makes Inclusivity And Diversity A Priority In Front Of And Behind The Camera

Michael, who is autistic, struggled to speak during his Grandpa's lifetime. Now a high school honours student and College graduate, years later he finally finds his voice and expresses to his Grandpa how he changed his life.

Wanting to employ and empower, Producer Tyrone Greenidge, Director Anthony Carniello, and Actor Michael Whitell, aim for Autism inclusion in the community.

We believe that EVERY CHILD DESERVES AN OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE THE BEST VERSION OF THEIR LIFE, We know that it will look different for every unique situation, but every child deserves a chance.” — Tyrone Greenidge

HAMILTON, ON, CANADA, July 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Producer Tyrone Greenidge alongside Award-winning director Anthony Carniello, and actor Michael Whitell who are on the Autism Spectrum is excited to announce the launch of his groundbreaking web series, "Dear Grandpa, It's Michael." This project aims to entertain audiences and create a profound impact on the autism community through its focus on inclusivity and diversity in front of and behind the camera.Inspired by the real-life experiences of actor Michael Whitell, "Dear Grandpa, It's Michael" is a coming-of-age story of when young Michael reflects on how he struggled to speak in his Grandpa's lifetime. However. as a college graduate years later, Michael begins to write a letter to his grandpa in heaven, mentioning some of his accomplishments, and the journey that has brought him to where he is today. Michael delves deep into his past remembering how Doctors said his autism would prevent him from having any hope of a future. But Karen (Michael's mom) isn't prepared to accept this diagnosis of her son Karen and Michael's love is the story of the unbreakable connection between a mother and son, which helps Michael overcome and shatter all expectations.The series also features Stefano DiCecco, who brings his own experiences with autism to his role. Both actors are on the autism spectrum, making this series a truly authentic representation of the community.Producer Tyrone Greenidge is known for his commitment to diversity and inclusivity in his projects, and "Dear Grandpa, It's Michael" is no exception. In addition to the Director, and actors with autism, the production team also includes individuals on the spectrum, or directly affected by autism in various roles. This not only provides opportunities for underrepresented groups in the entertainment industry but also ensures an accurate and respectful portrayal of the autism community.Through the power of storytelling, "Dear Grandpa, It's Michael" aims to break down barriers and promote understanding and acceptance of individuals with autism. The series will be available to stream on various platforms, making it accessible to a wide audience. Don't miss out on this groundbreaking project that is sure to make a lasting impact on the autism community. Follow the journey of "Dear Grandpa, It's Michael" #deargrandpaitsmichael.You can check out these links as well.Fundraiser by Tyrone Greenidge: Empower Autism: Michael's Story (gofundme.com)

An Autism diagnosis creates struggles with reimagining your child's life. Karen's fights' to have Michaels voice heard., and a chance to live his best life.