Grants up to €10,000 for Georgian civil society organisations

The EU-funded project ‘Enhancing the Resilience of Civil Society in the Eastern Partnership’ (ERICS-EaP), funded by the European Commission, has launched a dedicated call for proposals for Georgian civil society organisations (CSOs) to bolster their capacity to withstand and adapt to current and future challenges.

The project is led by the Transatlantic Foundation (TF), in cooperation with the Black Sea Trust for Regional Cooperation programme of the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

The primary goal of the call is to support strategic investments in areas that are essential for the long-term resilience of CSOs.

CSOs can apply for funding to support a variety of resilience-building activities, including but not limited to staff security and well-being, digital security and IT equipment, expert advice and consultancy services, legal support, and communication.

The grants are in the amount of €10,000 and cover a project duration of maximum 4 months.

Interested CSOs are invited to submit applications by 22 July.

