EU in Ukraine: Vinnytsia to host #TogetherWeAct Fest on 13 July

On 13 July, the west-central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia will host the #TogetherWeAct Fest, organised by the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine and the non-governmental organisation Suviato.

The festival will take place from 14:00 – 18:00, at the European Square. The entrance is free.

The programme includes creative workshops, alley of civil society organisations, interactive quests and quizzes, panel discussion on EU assistance and a photo zone.

#TogetherWeActFest – Vinnytsia continued a series of regional events as part of the Together We Act. Together We Are Europe communication campaign, implemented by the European Union Delegation to Ukraine. The campaign aims to inform Ukrainians about the EU’s unprecedented and unwavering support for Ukraine, particularly for civil society organisations (CSOs) and independent media since the onset of the full-scale war.

