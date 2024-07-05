Ray of Hope: EU-Ukraine joint initiative delivers more than 5,800 solar panels to Ukrainian hospitals 

Ukraine has received 5,876 solar photovoltaic panels manufactured by Italian company Enel S.p.A., as part of the ‘Ray of hope’ project.

It is a joint undertaking of the European Commission, Ministry of Energy of Ukraine and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, announced in March 2023 by the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The solar panels have a total capacity of about 2 MW. All of them will meet the needs of Ukrainian hospitals, according to the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

The energy equipment will be delivered to healthcare facilities in Zhytomyr, Volyn, Khmelnytsky, Kyiv and Odesa regions.

Ukraine Energy Support Fund will purchase additional equipment for the installation of solar panels. In the future, the number of healthcare facilities to which the equipment will be transferred will increase.

To install the equipment, experts from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) conducted an energy audit of 26 healthcare facilities in Ukraine in coordination with the Ministry of Energy and with assistance from the European Commission.

A total of 178 solar panels have already been installed on the main building of the Krivorizhye City Hospital No. 16.

