Current Energy and Renewables Announces the Addition of Board Members

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Current Energy and Renewables announces the addition of Mike Raffan, Qass Singh, Lenny Curry to its Board of Directors as well as Sue Smith to CFO and Kelly Castledine to strategic energy advisor. Mike Raffan is a graduate of the prestigious Stanford Universities ESG program and will coordinate the leadership of ESG with key suppliers and customers. Lenny Curry is the past Mayor of Jacksonville, Florida and the past Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida as well as being a past Accounting Manager at KPMG. Qass Singh is an insurance executive from Ponte Verde, Florida and brings expertise in the Capital Markets. Kelly Castledine is a past VP Investor Relations for Algonqin Power and Utilities Corp and brings a strong understanding of Investor Relations. Sue Smith is a CPA with many years in the energy industry and she will lead the Accounting Department of CER.

Established in 2017, CER provides large and small businesses, government agencies and residential customers with competitively priced electricity, sustainability solutions and exceptional customer service. The Current Energy and Renewables team boasts over 40 years of experience in the international energy industry and is focused on streamlining all components of energy supply. CER is a registered REP (Retail Energy Provider) in Ohio and Pennsylvania with plans to move into New York and New Jersey. CER is certified to provide energy by FERC, PJM, PUCO and PAPUC.