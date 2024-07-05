MAEVING RM1S ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE LAUNCHES IN THE US
Electric motorcycle manufacturer Maeving today launched its latest model, the Maeving RM1S, blending classic design with the performance & ease of EV.
We're so excited to offer riders the chance to own a zero-emissions motorcycle that blends timeless design with the benefits of modern electric performance."
— Seb Inglis-Jones
● Britain’s best-selling electric motorcycle, the Maeving RM1S, now available in California with additional states to follow
● Timeless British design meets modern technology
● Excellent urban capabilities now bolstered by highway-capable speeds
● Premium practicality with battery charging available on/off the bike (with removable batteries)
5th July 2024 - Coventry, England
The British electric motorcycle manufacturer Maeving has established itself as the premier choice for those looking for beautiful bikes geared towards urban riding, with their first model – the RM1 – quickly becoming the best-selling electric motorcycle in the UK, and one of the best-reviewed worldwide.
Their latest model, the all-electric Maeving RM1S, is now available in the US market. Costing $8,995 and initially launched in California with additional states to follow, the British-built machine (designed by a team of former Triumph engineers) blends classic motorcycle design with the performance and ease of modern EV.
Following on from the successful US launch of the Maeving RM1 - a bike perfectly suited to those riding within inner city limits - the new machine takes this proven concept further, and now faster. With a top speed of 70 mph and a range of 80 miles, the RM1S is powered by a rear hub-mounted motor providing 7.0 kW continuous power (10.5kW peak) and torque of 184 ft-lbs.
Effortless, smooth, and efficient riding from a bike that cuts through urban traffic with ease but can be ‘opened up’ for highway use, Maeving provides an alternative e-mobility solution for those who need to cover more ground, faster. All this is delivered at a kerb weight of 293 lbs and a seat height of 785 mm to provide confidence-inspiring maneuverability at both low and high speeds.
To suit the needs of all riders the power pack from the RM1S can either be charged in situ or easily removed to a home or place of work and charged at a standard socket. Powered by two batteries (containing LG 21700 cells) that sit in a redesigned case in the place of a conventional petrol engine, these can be charged from 20 to 100% in just three hours from a wall socket. With a significant packaging change over the RM1, this now allows the “tank” in front of the rider to provide 2.6 gallons of lockable storage space for even further usability.
Classic styling cues, inspired by the board tracker bikes of the 1920’s and the café racer era, come in the way of the twin shocks, analogue speedometer and a beautiful crafted diamond-stitched solo seat. These are juxtaposed with contemporary distinguishable and powerful LED lights, and the safety of responsive calipers biting on single discs front and back with linked braking. And while the Dunlop K70 tires sitting under the stunningly crafted carbon fiber fenders/mudguards may look old, they provide contemporary performance that, along with three switchable riding modes, allow riders to get the most from the RM1S in all conditions.
Maeving co-founder Seb Inglis-Jones said: “We’re so excited to offer North American riders the chance to experience and own a zero-emissions motorcycle that blends timeless British design with the benefits of modern electric performance and usability.”
“We’ve worked extremely hard to ensure that everything that has made our first model, the RM1, so popular with our customers is carried over to the new RM1S. This new Maeving provides greater performance so it can be used in a much wider variety of use cases and offers the convenience of charging the batteries both on and off the bike.”
For more information visit maeving.com
2024 Maeving RM1S - Technical Specification
Price: From $8,995
Motor details: Hub-mounted, direct-drive motor
Traction battery: Dual battery pack design with LG M50LT (21700) cells
Energy: 5.46 kWh (2 x 2.73kWh batteries)
Single battery weight: 15kg
Charger: 1500 W
Charger input: 230V AC
Auxiliary battery: 12 V / 7 Ah
Power: 14bhp (10.5KW)
Torque: 184 fl-lb (250 Nm)
Transmission: Automatic, single speed
Battery size: 2 x 2.73kWh
Max range to empty: 80 miles
Top Speed: 70 mph
Rider aids: Linked brakes
Frame: CrMo Steel cradle
Front suspension: Telescopic forks
Rear suspension: Twin shocks, Preload adjustable
Front brake: 300mm single disc, three-piston caliper
Rear brake: 180mm single disc, single-piston caliper
Front wheel / tyre: 3.25 x 19 Dunlop K70
Rear wheel / tyre: 3.25 x 19 Dunlop K70
Dimensions: 2140mm length, 872mm width
Wheelbase: 1396mm
Seat height: 785mm
Weight: 293 lbs, 133kg (kerb)
Warranty: 2 years
Servicing: 12 months/3000 miles
Website: maeving.com
