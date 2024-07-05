Attorney General Kaul Issues Statement on Wisconsin Supreme Court Evers v. Marklein and Priorities v. WEC Decisions

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul today issued a statement on the two Wisconsin Supreme Court decisions, Evers v. Marklein and Priorities v. WEC.

“The separation of powers and the freedom to vote are cornerstones of our system of government. The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s rulings today advance both. I’m proud that Wisconsin DOJ helped secure these victories.

“The drop box case restores a safe and secure method of voting. This is a win for common sense over conspiracy theories.

“In Evers v. Marklein, the court has put an end to the legislature’s unconstitutional usurpation of an executive branch function: the expenditure of appropriated funds.

“The contrast between these rulings and recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings is striking. At a time when the U.S. Supreme Court is retreating from longstanding tenets that preserve liberty—including even placing the President above the law for certain acts—Wisconsin is and must continue vindicating our fundamental principles.”