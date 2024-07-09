Transforming Lives: Sandra West ALS Foundation Awards Scholarships to Students Overcoming Adversity
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sandra West ALS Foundation proudly announces the inaugural recipients of its college scholarship program. Two remarkable students, Tighlie Steuber from Jenkintown, PA, and Kaiti Nutt from Hartsville, SC, have each been awarded $8,257 for the 2024/2025 school year.
The Sandra West ALS Foundation Scholarship is a beacon of hope for families affected by ALS, providing essential financial support to ensure that children can pursue their educational dreams despite the challenges posed by this devastating disease.
Empowering Futures Amidst Adversity
The Foundation is committed to transforming the lives of students who are bravely navigating the dual burdens of academic aspirations and familial responsibilities associated with ALS. "ALS can take away a family's ability to provide the things that so many of us take for granted - a child's college education should not be one of those things," says Sandra West.
The Impact of ALS on Families
ALS imposes severe financial strains due to extensive medical expenses, necessary home modifications, and assistive devices. For college students with parents battling ALS, these pressures are even more pronounced, often making the dream of higher education seem unattainable.
Honoring Sandra West's Legacy
The scholarship celebrates Sandra West, a devoted elementary school teacher whose life and career have been deeply affected by ALS. Despite the physical limitations imposed by the disease, Sandy's dedication to education and community remains unwavering. This scholarship not only honors her spirit but also aims to support other students facing similar challenges.
Your Support Can Make a Difference
Since Sandy's diagnosis, the West family has encountered countless others grappling with the financial hardships of ALS. Determined to expand this vital support, they ensure that 100% of all donations go directly to the scholarship fund.
Help us transform the college dreams of more children by contributing to the 2025/2026 scholarship fund. Your donation can make a profound difference. Visit http://www.sandrawestalsfoundation.com to donate and support these deserving students today.
Together, we can create a future where the pursuit of education triumphs over the challenges of ALS.
Join us in making a lasting impact.
Michael West
