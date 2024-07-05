Miami Nights Los Angeles Nights Keedoe

Rising Star Atlanta Georgia Recording Artist Called Keedoe Drops 2 Birds 1 Stone Classic

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising Star Atlanta Georgia Recording Artist Keedoe Set to Release Highly Anticipated Project "2 Birds 1 Stone"

Keedoe, also known as Keavius De’unta Wilson, is a multifaceted talented rapper/actor making waves in the music industry. Born in Clarksdale, Mississippi, Keedoe relocated to Atlanta, Georgia at a young age and has since captivated audiences with his unique blend of trap and drill rap.

Keedoe's resilience and determination shine through in his music. In 2017, he released his first project, "Doing What I Said," followed by the hit single "Boss On The Low," showcasing his undeniable talent and passion for his craft.

Keedoe's upcoming project, "2 Birds 1 Stone," is set to release in July 2024 and is already generating significant buzz among fans and industry insiders. Featuring standout tracks like "Still Ride" and "No Rookie," the project promises to be a classic that solidifies Keedoe's status as a rising star in the hip-hop scene. With the recent release of his single "Mo Money" on May 8, 2020, Keedoe Hailing from Zone 6, a legendary area synonymous with hip-hop greatness, Keedoe's music reflects the raw energy and authenticity of his East Atlanta roots.

As Keedoe prepares to unveil "2 Birds 1 Stone," fans can expect an immersive listening experience that showcases his unique talent and storytelling prowess. Stay tuned for the release of this highly anticipated project and witness the ascent of a true musical powerhouse in the industry.