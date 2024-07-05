Amerixon Launches Armanite Brand at the West Palm Beach Gun and Knife Show
Amerixon Corporation Launches Armanite Brand at the West Palm Beach Gun and Knife ShowWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amerixon Corporation is excited to announce the launch of our new brand, Armanite, at the prestigious Gun and Knife Show in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 8-9. The President of Amerixon stated that “This event marks a significant milestone for our company as we introduce Armanite to an expected audience of over 5,000 attendees, including potential customers, industry professionals, and enthusiasts”.
Armanite is dedicated to providing high-quality, innovative products that cater to a wide range of needs. Amerixons President commented that “We pride ourselves on our diverse product lineup, which combines practicality, durability, and modern design”.
Attendees at the show will have the opportunity to explore and experience Armanites latest offerings, including:
- Tactical Multipurpose Flashlights: Designed for durability and reliability in any situation.
- Flint and Steel: Essential tools for outdoor enthusiasts and survivalists.
- Pizza Cutters: High-quality, ergonomic design for effortless use.
- Fruit and Vegetable Peelers: Precision tools for efficient and safe peeling.
- Waterproof Phone Cases: Protect your devices from water damage while maintaining functionality.
- Stationary Multipurpose lights : Innovative lighting solutions for convenience and safety.
- Multifunction Tools: Versatile tools for various applications.
- Phone Chargers: Reliable and fast-charging solutions for all your devices.
- Wallets: Stylish and practical designs for everyday use.
Amerixon invites its valued guests and followers to witness firsthand the unique and practical solutions that Armanite offers. President of Amerixon stated “This event provides a platform not only to introduce our diverse product range but also to increase brand awareness and engage directly with our target audience. Our team will be on hand to demonstrate products, answer questions, and discuss the various features and benefits of our offerings”.
Participating in the West Palm Beach Gun and Knife Show is a strategic move for Amerixon Corporation as launching the Armanite brand and establishing the Armanite presence in the industry. The President of Amerixon went on explaining that “This show is one of the most anticipated events of the year, drawing a diverse crowd of exhibitors and attendees from across the region. Our presence underscores our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction”.
Amerixon looks forward to the opportunity to connect with guests, followers, customers, and industry peers. Amerixon President also stated that “Your support is invaluable to us, and we hope to see you at the show”.
Event Details:
Event: Gun and Knife Show
Location: West Palm Beach, FL
Date: July 6-7
About Amerixon:
Amerixon is a leading provider of shipping and distribution solutions, dedicated to delivering excellence and efficiency to customers nationwide. With plans for nationwide expansion and approvals secured in 18 states, Amerixon is poised to become a trusted partner for businesses and individuals across the United States. To learn more about us and the Armanite products you can visit www.armanite.com and www.amerixon.com
