Hero.io Acquires Cryptopay to Enhance Integrated AI and DeFi Tools Ecosystem
Strengthening the Cryptocurrency Experience with Seamless Wallet Management and Payment Services
With the integration of Cryptopay’s services, our users can now take immediate actions like setting up a crypto wallet or purchasing crypto directly through our platform.”DUBAI, THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hero.io, an innovative AI-powered platform for crypto decision-making, has announced the acquisition of Cryptopay, a crypto payment and wallet service provider. This strategic acquisition brings Hero.io one step closer to becoming a super app, integrating advanced AI search capabilities with a wide range of DeFi tools. To fully integrate Cryptopay into the Hero ecosystem, its payment and wallet services will now be offered under the new brand name HeroPay.
— Tadas Maurukas, Hero.io
Hero.io’s mission is to provide cutting-edge, AI-driven tools and insights to ensure every user can make informed, secure, and effective cryptocurrency decisions and actions. With services ranging from market analysis to secure transactions, Hero.io aims to be the ultimate super app for all crypto needs, offering a seamless experience from initial research to executing financial transactions.
Cryptopay offers users the ability to buy, sell, and manage cryptocurrencies seamlessly. This gateway supports over 90 crypto wallets and processed $22 million in transactions in 2023. Currently focused on secure and efficient crypto transactions, Cryptopay is set to expand its services to include integrated wallet solutions and enhanced payment options.
Among key benefits of acquisition:
•Enhanced AI search and DeFi integration: In the future, Hero.io users will have access to Cryptopay's payment services directly within the Hero.io platform. This integration allows for a seamless user experience, from searching for market information to executing financial transactions.
•One-stop-shop solution: By incorporating Cryptopay’s services, Hero.io aims to provide a comprehensive ecosystem where users can verify market sentiment, explore new crypto projects, and take actions such as setting up a crypto wallet or buying cryptocurrencies, all in one place.
With Cryptopay’s expanding service portfolio, Hero.io is positioned to offer even more advanced DeFi tools, ensuring that users stay ahead in the fast-evolving crypto landscape.
“This acquisition is a crucial part of our strategy to evolve Hero.io into a super app,” said Tadas Maurukas, guiding Hero.io’s strategy. “Our users come to Hero.io to search for relevant market information and verify any cryptocurrency market sentiment or new project in the space. With the integration of Cryptopay’s services, they can now take immediate actions like setting up a crypto wallet or purchasing crypto directly through our platform.”
Furthermore, Hero.io will release an ecosystem token this year to facilitate AI search, payment services, DeFi functionalities, and ad networks within the Hero.io ecosystem.
END
About Hero.io
Hero.io is an AI-powered platform designed to transform the crypto experience by providing real-time, accurate insights and tools for crypto enthusiasts, investors, and traders. Utilizing Apta’s advanced logic-based Large Language Models (LLMs) integrated with specialized expert modules, Hero.io offers unique features such as influencer credibility checks, scam detection, market sentiment analysis, chat-to-trade, simplified payment solutions, and much more. Hero.io is committed to empowering users with reliable information, making crypto decisions easier and more informed. For more, please visit www.hero.io.
About Cryptopay
Cryptopay is a leading crypto payment provider that offers secure and efficient cryptocurrency transaction services. Known for its user-friendly interface and robust security measures, Cryptopay enables users to buy, sell, and manage cryptocurrencies with ease.
Ada Jonuse
Hero.io
ada@hero.io
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Other