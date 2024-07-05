Kevin Donovan Named to Chief Architect Forum Board
Kevin Donovan
CAF, like its sister organization Women in Architecture, hosts events and workshops, furthering its mission of sharing best practices among chief architects.
In joining the Board of the Chief Architect Forum, I hope to gain deeper insights into and multiple perspectives on the evolving landscape of IT architecture and contribute to shaping its future.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chief Architect Forum (CAF) announced today that Chief Architect Kevin Donovan, of WVE (weave) - a business technology strategy consulting and advisory organization dedicated to the highest levels of architectural transformation, has been named it its Board.
— Kevin Donovan, CAF Board Member
“Kevin’s remarkable achievements in the field make him the ideal candidate to help guide CAF as the preeminent community in the world for chief architects,” said Paul Preiss, the CEO of Iasa Global, which started CAF last year.
CAF, like its sister organization Women in Architecture, hosts events and workshops all over the world, furthering its mission of sharing best practices among chief architects in the private and public sector.
“In joining the Board of the Chief Architect Forum, I hope to gain deeper insights into and multiple perspectives on the evolving landscape of IT architecture and contribute to shaping its future. I will broaden my professional network, engage with thought leaders, and collaborate on initiatives that improve the Architecture practice,” said Donovan. “Additionally, I aim to enhance my leadership skills and hope to make a meaningful impact on the profession.”
Visit Architecture & Governance Magazine at this link to see a full interview with Donovan.
About Iasa Global
A not-for-profit founded in 2002, Iasa Global is a world leading professional association for technology, business, and enterprise architects. Iasa is the preeminent knowledge-based association focused on the IT architecture profession through the advancement of best practices and education. Iasa delivers programs and services to develop highly qualified business technology architects of all levels. Over fifteen years, Iasa has also developed, with the help of practicing & certified architects from around the world, a comprehensive open-source Business Technology Architecture Body of Knowledge.
For more information on Iasa and the services it provides organizations, please get in touch at: contactus@iasaglobal.org
Holt Hackney
Hackney Communications
+1 512-632-0854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn