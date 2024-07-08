John Ely Appointed CEO of Heartland Industries

John Ely, Heartland's new CEO

Ely Succeeds Visionary Leader Jesse Henry

I am grateful for the trust placed in me and excited about the future of Heartland. Our mission and vision remain steadfast, and I am committed to advancing the incredible work started by Jesse.” — John Ely

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heartland Industries, a material science company that engineers natural fiber additives for plastics, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Ely as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Ely succeeds Jesse Henry, whose pioneering leadership has been instrumental in positioning Heartland at the forefront of the natural fiber plastics additives industry.

Jesse Henry has announced his departure after a transformative four-year tenure, during which he achieved significant milestones that reshaped the plastics industry landscape.

Under Henry’s guidance, Heartland Industries:

- Created a new product category with natural fiber masterbatches and concentrates.

- Developed expertise in farming, processing, distributing, and storing natural fibers.

- Enabled manufacturers to reduce CO2 emissions in plastic production without compromising cost or performance.

- Secured a crucial process patent for manufacturing natural fibers into plastic additives.

- Assisted large brands and suppliers in reducing their scope 3 carbon emissions through the integration of natural fibers.

Henry expressed his gratitude for the collaborative spirit and innovative drive of Heartland's partners and stakeholders. "Some of the best moments of my life have been hitting new milestones for Heartland. I wouldn’t trade these last 4 years for anything," he said.

John Ely joined Heartland Industries in 2021 as Chief Marketing Officer, bringing over 20 years of B2B marketing experience. Ely's strategic vision and dedication to sustainable growth have been critical in driving Heartland’s marketing and corporate development initiatives. His achievements include managing double-digit growth, spearheading product development projects, and building high-performing teams.

Ely's educational background includes an Associate’s Degree in Electrical Engineering, a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management, and a Master’s Degree in Marketing and Communications. He has served as an adjunct professor at Franklin University, a board member at the Ohio Energy Project, and a corporate mentor at Ohio State University’s Fisher College of Business.

Ely is also an accomplished author, with his recent book, "Industry 5.0 - Why the Next Industrial Revolution Will Be All About Sustainability," gaining widespread recognition. His extensive body of work on sustainable business practices has earned him numerous accolades, including four Bronze Quill Awards.

Expressing his gratitude and excitement about his new role, Ely stated, "I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in me by the board of directors and excited about the future of Heartland Industries. Our mission, vision, values, and purpose remain steadfast, and I am committed to advancing the incredible work started by Jesse."

Ely looks forward to continuing Heartland’s legacy of innovation and sustainability. "Jesse has laid a strong foundation for Heartland and the future of sustainable materials. It has been a privilege to work alongside him and witness firsthand the remarkable milestones achieved under his guidance," he said.

Heartland Industries is a pioneering material science company dedicated to revolutionizing manufacturing with sustainable solutions. We engineer and manufacture natural fiber additives that reinforce plastics, helping manufacturers reduce Scope 3 emissions by lowering the carbon footprint of their raw materials. Our Imperium masterbatch products are designed to lower costs, reduce weight, and minimize the carbon footprint of everyday products. Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Heartland is committed to leading the sustainability revolution.

