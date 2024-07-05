Weekly Traffic Update: July 5, 2024

2024 Street Maintenance Program to begin July 8

Beginning Monday, July 8, City contractors will begin work on the 2024 Street Maintenance Program, including the following locations:

Site A – The east half of North Lawrence from N 7th St. to N 9th St.; Oak St. to North St.

Anticipated Time Frame**: July 8 to November 8

Site B – The streets north of Peterson Rd. from Bentley Dr. to Stowe Dr.

Anticipated Time Frame**: July 8 to October 11

Site C – Lazy Brook Ln. from Overlook Circle to Chance Ln.; W 25th St. from Lazy Brook Ln. to Kasold Dr.

Anticipated Time Frame**: August 19 to October 11

**Date ranges shown are pending weather or other construction related delays.

Over the course of the program, there will be temporary traffic restrictions at the locations listed above. Construction will be sequenced to minimize disruptions and traffic impacts.

15th St. to close at New Hampshire St. July 8

Beginning Monday, July 8, City contractors will close 15th St. at New Hampshire St. to perform storm sewer repair work in the area. Those needing to access the south parking lot of Liberty Memorial Central Middle School must travel along Massachusetts St. and then turn east onto 15th St. to avoid the construction area.

As this work is performed alongside another project on 15th St., 15th St. will be closed from Mass. St. to Haskell Ave.

The City anticipates this closure to end July 26, pending weather or other delays.

6th St. traffic control shift at Arkansas St. and Missouri St.

Beginning Tuesday, July 9, City contractors will shift traffic flow to the south side of 6th St. at Arkansas St. and Missouri St. to allow crews to continue storm sewer work in the area.

Michigan St. to close at 6th St.

Beginning Friday, July 12, City contractors will close Michigan St. on the north side of 6th St. to perform storm sewer improvements and pavement improvements in the area.

The City anticipates this closure to end early August, pending weather or other delays.

Pavement Marking Rehabilitation Project to begin July 10

Beginning Wednesday, July 10, the City’s selected contractor, C-HAWKK Construction, Inc., will begin the 2024 Pavement Marking Rehabilitation Project in various locations across town.

The Pavement Marking Rehabilitation Project will rehabilitate existing pavement markings to help improve safety for all modes of travel.

Each location will be closed for approximately one hour while the work is completed. Work zone signs and cones will be in place to alert drivers of the closures. The work at some locations will be performed at night to minimize the disruption of traffic or business operations.

The City anticipates this work to be completed by the middle of September 2024, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org