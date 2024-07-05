Missing Hiker, Mount Monadnock

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Sergeant Kevin Bronson

603-352-9669

July 5, 2024

Jaffrey, NH – Just before 5:30 p.m. on July 4, 2024, New Hampshire Fish and Game was contacted by Monadnock State Park Rangers regarding a missing hiker. The hiker had last been seen just after 3:00 p.m. near the junction of White Dot and White Cross Trails. The hiker was identified as 22 year old Isam Hejazi of South Easton, MA. His hiking companions had left him behind when Hejazi began struggling with the pace of his companions. Once they left Hejazi, his hiking companions were unable to locate him again. Monadnock Park Rangers immediately began searching the area trails in an attempt to locate the Hejazi. Once a search of the nearby trails had been executed without locating Hejazi, Monadnock Rangers contacted New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers for assistance. Conservation Officers also called for assistance from the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team.

Before the second group of searchers entered the area, Hejazi emerged at the Monadnock State Park Headquarters.

New Hampshire Fish and Game urges hikers to be prepared and responsible for their own safety. A cardinal rule of hiking is do not hike alone and never leave behind a hiking companion, especially if they are struggling. If hiking, please consider visiting https://hikesafe.com/ for tips on hiking safely.