Black Memphis History: FESTAC 2024, Mboya, King, Kennedy, Kenya, Karma, Obama, African Consciousness & Black Revolution

Proposed to be built in Kenya with most of the donations From America & Americans this Center is purposefully "Afrofuturism" or the real Wakanda whereas visitors experience the best futuristic positive experience in Africa via the most modern and advance technology

Elmore ask Kisumu Gov. Nyong'o to officially declare FESTAC 2024 the birthplace of the "Trade in Africa Movement" whereas Kenya will make, design & distribute products for the rich and needed African/American market via cultural, family & Black History Integration

Unknown & untold in America is Kenya's Birth is Part of the American Civil Rights Movement because Black America is not aware of this Black History Kenya remains distant & out of the Heart of Black America Educating America regarding this history unites us Together

“September 11, 1959: Eighty-one East African students arrive in New York City, embarking on a journey of education and cultural exchange. Their presence marks a pivotal chapter in African-American relations, as they pursue higher learning in the United States and Canada