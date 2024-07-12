Black Memphis History: FESTAC 2024, Mboya, King, Kennedy, Kenya, Karma, Obama, African Consciousness & Black Revolution
Proposed to be built in Kenya with most of the donations From America & Americans this Center is purposefully "Afrofuturism" or the real Wakanda whereas visitors experience the best futuristic positive experience in Africa via the most modern and advance technology
Elmore ask Kisumu Gov. Nyong'o to officially declare FESTAC 2024 the birthplace of the "Trade in Africa Movement" whereas Kenya will make, design & distribute products for the rich and needed African/American market via cultural, family & Black History Integration
Unknown & untold in America is Kenya's Birth is Part of the American Civil Rights Movement because Black America is not aware of this Black History Kenya remains distant & out of the Heart of Black America Educating America regarding this history unites us Together
“September 11, 1959: Eighty-one East African students arrive in New York City, embarking on a journey of education and cultural exchange. Their presence marks a pivotal chapter in African-American relations, as they pursue higher learning in the United States and Canada
Amp Elmore Memphis born World Kickboxing Champ & Filmmaker picks up gauntlet of Dr. King travels to Kisumu Kenya for FESTAC 2024 African Cultural Celebration
Anthony “Amp” Elmore Sr., a renowned 5-time World Karate/Kickboxing champion and filmmaker from Memphis, Tennessee, has received a special invitation to attend and speak at this extraordinary event. However, this isn’t just any ordinary invitation—it comes directly from Professor Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o, the Governor of Kisumu City in Kenya.
While Professor Nyong’o may not be widely known in America, his daughter, Lupita Nyong’o, is a household name. She is an Academy Award winner for her role in the movie “12 Years a Slave” and is most notably recognized as Princess Nakia in the blockbuster film “Black Panther”.
Interestingly, Kisumu, Kenya, is Lupita Nyong’o’s hometown, and it’s worth noting that Americans might be curious to learn more about this city. Professor Nyong’o himself has a remarkable background: he fought for democracy in Kenya and was exiled to Latin America, where he taught African studies. His daughter, Lupita, was born in Mexico City in 1983. Recently, Professor Nyong’o was appointed to the United Nations, and he has also taught at Harvard University.
Click here See video Kenya's Birth Part of Civil Rights Movement in America. On August 15, 1956 26 year old Tom Mboya arrived from what was then called "British East Africa." This was a colony of the British. Mboya had written a paper called “The Kenya Question: An African Answer.” He was invited to America by Civil Rights pioneer Bayard Rustin and George Hoser one of the founders of C.O.R.E. or the "Congress of Racial Equality." They founded an Organization in 1953 called ACOA or the American Committee on Africa. From 1957 until his death Dr. King was a Member of ACOA.
In 1956 when Tom Mboya arrived in America, wherein all African Countries were fighting for Independence except Ethiopia whom gained independence in 1896. Mboya was embraced by the American Civil Rights movement. Let's start with Bayard Rustin whom invited him to America. It was on August 28, 1963 whereas Dr. Martin Luther King made his iconic "I have a dream speech." It was Bayard Rustin who was the brainchild behind the march. It was November of 2023 movie "Rustin" that tells the story of Bayard Rustin.
It was Black Union Leader A .Philip Randolph head of the 1st Black union the pullman porters who took the 26 year old African as a son. In 1956, A. Philip Randolph via American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) donated $35,000 to help build a union building in British East Africa. . This financial support allowed Tom Mboya to establish himself as an adept leader in British East Africa.
Mboya spoke at Black and liberal White colleges in America asking they give Scholarships to African students. While African Americans could not go to White Colleges . African students could attend the liberal White Colleges because they were foreign and not considered Black. Mboya was the 1st to get Blacks although African to attend White Schools in America.
Former 1st Lady Eleanor Roosevelt introduced Tom Mboya to baseball great Jackie Robinson and singer Harry Belafonte. Mboya was fighting for the independence from British East Africa gained so many scholarships they need to charter an airplane to bring African students to America to attend college. It was Baseball Great Jackie Robinson, Actor Sidney Poitier and Singer Harry Belafonte who lent their names on a letter to raise money for Africans to attend college in America.
The program in 1959 was called "Airlift America" whereas the 1st charter flight bringing Africans to go to school in America arrived in New York September 11, 1959.
Around the same time, a 23-year-old African student named Barack Obama Sr. arrived in Hawaii on a separate airplane sponsored by two American White females.
His actions would later have a profound impact on the country. On July 26, 1960, Mboya’s influence played a pivotal role. He urgently traveled to America, seeking assistance from then-Presidential candidate John F. Kennedy. Kennedy’s father was wealthy, making him a potential source of funding.
Kennedy agreed to contribute $10,000, then increased it to $20,000, and eventually committed to funding the entire trip. The Kennedy Foundation provided $100,000 for airfare and an additional $100,000 for expenses. However, Kennedy insisted that the donation remain anonymous. Despite this, word leaked about his involvement.
Meanwhile, Presidential candidate Richard Nixon faced a tight race, with any shift in the Black vote potentially determining the next President. Hearings were held, accusing Kennedy of attempting to buy the Black vote. Ultimately, it was revealed that Kennedy’s support for African students was genuine, while he strategically used it as part of his Presidential campaign. The Tom Mboya factor, driven by the Black vote, significantly contributed to John F. Kennedy’s election in 1960.
Kennedy's contribution is called the "Kennedy Airlift." Thanks to America many of the Africans went back to Africa to help build what later became Kenya. One of these women, Wangari Maathai, later won the Nobel Peace Prize, and another, Leah Marangu, later become the first female head of a university in Africa.
The Library of Congress website list about the Civil Rights Act of 1964 a long struggle for Freedom. On their Website a video notes On April 18, 1959, Kenyan labor leader Tom Mboya (1930–1969) addressed a crowd of more than 20,000 who had marched to the Washington Monument to urge implementation of the Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board decision. The Youth March for Integrated Schools was organized by A. Philip Randolph and Bayard Rustin. Other speakers included Martin Luther King, Jr., (1929–1968) Roy Wilkins (1901–1981), and Harry Belafonte (b. 1927-2023)Mboya, later a government official after Kenya achieved independence, was assassinated in 1969. He had been a mentor to the father of President Barack Obama.
Tom Mboya graced the cover of the African/American Jet magazine on April 30, 1959. On May 13, 1959, Tom Mboya was honored at an African Freedom dinner at Atlanta University. Dr. Martin Luther King, speaking at the dinner, reminded us: ‘Our struggle is not an isolated one; we are all caught in an inescapable network of mutuality."
Click Here: Spirit of Tom Mboya Kenya unity FESTAC Song by Anthony Elmore. On Thursday July 11, 2024 Dr. William Ruto Kenyan President has dismissed almost his entire cabinet in response to widespread anti-government protests. The move comes after weeks of demonstrations over high taxes and poor governance. Ruto aims to form a new, leaner government under the guidance of Principal Secretaries, with only the Deputy President and Prime Cabinet Secretary remaining unaffected. This decisive action reflects the public sentiment sparked by a controversial finance bill.
The recent protests in Kenya, led by Gen Z youth, have been a powerful expression of African consciousness and a call for change. These young activists have embraced Kenya’s Constitution and are holding elected officials accountable to its principles. Their demonstrations, which began in June 2024, were sparked by the contested Finance Bill 2024.
Thousands of young people, commonly referred to as Generation Z, took to the streets across cities like Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa, and others, demanding justice and change. Unlike past political movements, these protests have seen active participation from young women as well. Their courage and determination reflect the legacy of freedom and reforms that came after Kenya’s independence.
Before Black Civil Rights attorney Thurgood Marshall who won the landmark case Brown vs. Board of Education in 1954 and became a U.S. Supreme Court justice, he played a crucial role in shaping Kenya’s Constitution, at the invitation of Tom Mboya, Marshall traveled to British East Africa and then to London to advise what later became Kenya. Thurgood Marshall would write Kenya's 1st constitution. Marshall’s task was not only to draft constitutional principles but also to protect the property rights of the white colonialist minority in Kenya.
He sought to entrench minority safeguards, even though this group had long held a monopoly on the finest agricultural land in the colony. His efforts aimed at a peaceful transition to independence, emphasizing democracy and non-violence. The resulting Kenya Independence Constitution, which Marshall helped shape, was a pivotal moment in the country’s history. It may not be an American-style icon, but it facilitated a peaceful transition to self-rule.
Tom Mboya, one of Kenya’s founding fathers, played a critical role in inviting Marshall and ensuring that Kenya’s constitutional journey was guided by legal expertise. His vision extended beyond borders, connecting Kenya with influential figures like Marshall.
As Kisumu’s Governor Professor Nyong’o invites Anthony “Amp” Elmore to FESTAC 2024, it’s intuitive to recognize the missing element: Tom Mboya’s legacy and connection to America.
Elmore wants to speak to Kenya President Dr. William Ruto and Former Kenya Prime Minister Raila Odinga and ask Kenya and Kenyans to simply click here:www.safariinitiative.org what they will find is the Blueprint to Enlighten people about the cultural and economic importance of Africa.
Tom Mboya, a prominent Kenyan politician and labor leader, played a pivotal role in connecting Kenya to America during the civil rights era. His impact transcended borders and left an indelible mark on both continents.
Elmore emphasizes that Kenya and its leaders missed a crucial opportunity. Unlike Tom Mboya, who actively engaged with the “Black Struggle in America,” Kenya has not fully recognized this historical connection. Mboya’s efforts to bridge cultures and provide solace to African Americans seeking their roots in Africa remain underappreciated.
When Tom Mboya visited America, African Americans welcomed him with open arms. They treated him like family, recognizing his commitment to justice, equality, and unity. Mboya’s interactions with major figures in the civil rights movement underscored his significance.
Sadly, Kenya lacks a single prominent monument or tribute specifically recognizing African Americans role in the birth of Kenya. Despite its rich cultural heritage, Kenya has not actively celebrated its connection to African Americans through tangible symbols.
Elmore points out that Kenya has not capitalized on its potential for cultural tourism. There are no dedicated Black heritage tours or Barack Obama heritage tours for African Americans. Elmore insists Kenya could foster stronger ties and promote understanding. In 2022 it is recorded that 210,000 Americans visited Kenya. While Americans are the most tourist who visit Kenya African/Americans are not in that group.
Anthony "Amp" Elmore is the 1st to bring African/Americans on a Kenya Safari. Elmore whose 1988 film production "The Contemporary Gladiator" premiered in Nairobi, Kenya in 1990. Elmore was given a Hero's welcome in Kenya. Elmore has maintained relationships with Kenya since 1990.
Elmore notes that African Americans can become Kenya’s greatest trade partners. Elmore wants Kenya to proactively reached out to Black America via cultural exchange via events like FESTAC 2024.
Tom Mboya’s legacy serves as a bridge between Kenya and America whereas there is untapped potential for deeper connections. Elmore notes recognizing our shared history and actively engaging with African Americans will benefit both nations.
Anthony "Amp" Elmore Sr. and Anthony "Amp" Elmore Jr. arrives in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday night August 23, 2024. Elmore is scheduling television appearances, radio talk shows and seeking to meet with Kenya President Dr. William Ruto and to share www.Orangemoundtoafrica.com.
The Orange Mound to Africa Initiative connects Black history, the Civil Rights Movement, and Dr. King’s dream with Africa. Orange Mound, the first neighborhood in America built by African Americans for African Americans, emerged in 1890 in Memphis, Tennessee.
Anthony “Amp” Elmore, a Five-Time World Karate/Kickboxing Champion from Orange Mound, hosts events that honor the legacy of Tom Mboya. Elmore introduced the Orange Mound to Africa Initiative, emphasizing the power of honoring ancestors and remembering history. During FESTAC Africa 2024, he aims to build bridges between Kenya and Black America.
Click Here Most African House in America " The Safari House" Video Tour. Elmore notes we are note only the most African house in America we are the most Kenyan home in America. We are the only home in America and perhaps in the world that got picture billboard pictures of Kenya mounted on the wall. Elmore notes that it was in 1992 that he met the late Kenya President Daniel Arap Moi that named him an African Ambassador.
Kenya President Dr. William Ruto traveled to Washington D.C. on May 23, 2024 to meet President Biden. Kenya’s President William Ruto was set to become the first African head of state to address a joint session of the U.S. Congress in 18 years. President Ruto would follow in the footsteps of former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who last addressed Congress nearly two decades ago. While House Speaker Mike Johnson declined to allow President Ruto to address Congress we are traveling to FESTAC 2024 to offer Kenya President Dr. William Ruto a more significant speaking opportunity.
We are inviting Dr. William Ruto along with Gen Z and other elected officials to come to Memphis, Tennessee. Memphis is the most populated city of African/Americans in America. We were once the Slave Capital of the world. While we cannot offer a join session of Congress we can offer Kenya President Dr. William Ruto an opportunity to speak to Black America at Mason Temple where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. made his last speech where Dr. King mentioned Nairobi, Kenya April 3, 1968.
We are asking Kenya President Dr. William Ruto to honor the legacies of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Kenyan Leader Tom Mboya via supporting our efforts to build in Kenya the "Tom Mboya African and African/American Museum, Educational Cultural and Entertainment Center" in Kenya. We ask President Ruto to kick off the campaign whereas Americans will give money and support such a center.
We ask President Ruto and Kenyan leaders to visit "Orange Mound" the 1st Community in America built for Blacks by Blacks. Our history starts with two Black Churches who history goes to 1879. Orange Mound is the only Community in America that has five Churches over 100 years old.
Most important it is our home in Orange Mound where we launched "The Made in Africa Movement." Our path honors the legacies of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Kenya's Tom Mboya.
We ask that the Kenya President to come to our Black Orange Mound Community and join us Blacks eating Kenya food with your bare hands Ugali (boiled corn meal), Sukuma Wiki (fried collar greens) and Nyama Choma (barbeque meat).
The President can promote Kenya Airways via flying to Memphis and make it efficient and economical for us Blacks to travel to Kenya for specifically Black Cultural tours. We Blacks have a 1.5 Trillion dollar GDP and we spend 109 Billion a year on Tourism.
Elmore wants to ask Gen Z to allow us Black Americans to bring Jobs to Kenya.
Anthony Elmore
Black Memphis Hollywood
+1 901-503-3328
anthony@elmorecarpets.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube
1st Honoring of the Obama's Legacy via Celebrating Tom Mboya's 60th