Jim Camacho releases new single 'Alcohol You Now'

Jim Camacho

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim Camacho is dropping his rousing new single Alcohol You Now on July 4th , along with a witty, rambunctious video. The song, described by Camacho as “a cowboy serenade of a cautionary tale,” features musical support from an all-star cast: Ana Cristina Cash, Dave Daeger, Ira Dean, Caitlin Evanson, Justin Johnson, Rick Lonow, Jodi Marr, Mike Webb, and Justin Moses.

The track was produced by Grammy winner John Carter Cash - son of country titan Johnny Cash – recorded, engineered, and mixed by Chuck Turner at the Cash Cabin, which was built by Johnny Cash, and mastered by Bob Ludwig at Gateway Mastering.

Alcohol You Now was written during a memorable songwriting session at Will Edwards' famed Copper Line Ranch in Nashville with Camacho, Edwards, and esteemed country/folk young gun Luke Olson. Inspired by Camacho’s 30-minute songwriting technique from his YouTube series Adventures in Songwriting, the trio “set the timer,” Camacho recalls, “and started writing. Very quickly we stumbled upon the 'drunk dial' concept, and we couldn't stop laughing as we brought the song to life. We knew right away that this track would be a fun one for listeners, and I'm thrilled that it's now ready to be shared with the world."

Camacho paired the song with a video shot in Duffy’s Tavern as a loving nod to the venerable Miami pub. The video, said Camacho, “was a collaborative journey where all the stars seemed to align. The video brought together a talented team of individuals. Working closely with Juan Davila from Two-Way Creative, a trusted collaborator and favorite director, we created a fun concept that centered around a poor unfortunate drunk-dialing soul and his misadventures. We were lucky to be able to bring in veteran actor Ken Clement as the lead actor from Los Angeles.”

“We were honored to have the song's producer John Carter Cash make a guest appearance, playing the character of Cephus and a brief cameo by late John Tovar a respected figure in the South Florida music industry who brought Marilyn Manson and The Mavericks to the limelight.”

Camacho’s latest single follows on the heels of Camacho’s 2023 reissue of his critically acclaimed 2009 album, Beachfront Defeat.

ABOUT JIM CAMACHO

As co-founder (with his brother John) of the iconic Miami band The Goods, Camacho first attracted national attention through a series of albums that allowed the band to record with legendary producer Tom Dowd, as well as sharing stages with the likes of Pearl Jam, The Smithereens, Cracker and Matthew Sweet. The band reaped many accolades along the way.

Since then, Camacho has enjoyed a prolific solo career, including several memorable albums and EPs. In addition, his music has been featured in films, documentaries, and television soundtracks. His high-profile live performances have taken him to a number of prestigious musical venues, such as the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, New York’s Radio City Music Hall, and the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles. He has played the U.S. West Coast and the U.K. and also has had the distinction of touring with Alicia Keys, John Legend, Linda Perhacs, and Zascha Moktan.

Camacho has also made his mark in the theatrical world highlighted by well-received original productions as “Fools’ Paradise,” “Mouse King,” “The Cavie Islanders and the Troll,” “The Guru of Gir,” and, most recently, “Digging for Bones,” all acclaimed musicals that found him either producing, directing, writing the book and composing the songs, or all of the above.

Camacho’s prolific prowess extends to spotlighting other artists, as well. His YouTube series Adventures in Songwriting found him working with a series of special guests and then writing a song in tandem with them during the program’s 30-minute timeframe. In 2019, the songs were released as an EP that sported collaborations between Camacho and seminal South Florida talents Fernando Perdomo, Charlie Pickett, Elsten Torres, Rob Elba, and the bands Ex-Norwegian and Deaf Poets. Howard Cohen of the Miami Herald hailed the EP as “good fun and a testament to the power of inspired songwriting.”