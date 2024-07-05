Dr. Benjamin Arthur of Informnity to be Featured on Close Up Radio

OAKWOOD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Major medical breakthroughs don’t usually come from the mainstream,” declares our guest. He has done incredible research in the areas of regenerative therapies, genetics and stem cells. Even more, he has opened up several successful businesses that provide products and services, which offer the amazing benefits of his research, and he now seeks to educate others about these benefits. “I am most proud that I am making these products that are improving the quality and giving new hope to people’s lives,” he adds. This is the story of Dr. Benjamin Arthur, and his two most recent businesses.

Dr. Benjamin Arthur is the founder and president of Informnity LLC, a portmanteau of the words information and infinity. “We’re the ones that create and design the products used for regenerative medicine,” summarizes Dr. Arthur. “We cover many areas of this emerging discipline of healthcare which includes stem cell therapy. We believe in personalized precision medicine, since one-size-does-not-fit-all and keeping our solutions as close to their natural as possible, in product sourcing and functionality.”

“We are a small part of a new trend or movement that seeks to shift from the limitations of current traditional “diagnose and treat” paradigm in medicine to the more refined, comprehensive and cost effective “predict and prevent” paradigm,” explains Dr. Arthur. “Our approach requires that we also take a systems approach rather than the traditional reductionist approach which dominates allopathic medicine. The body is an interconnected system of parts and processes and even small manipulations targeted at one location could have considerable consequences on seemingly unrelated processes or locations farther away from the point of intervention.”

“Our model of optimally personalized healthcare invokes the paradigm of the Goldilocks Zone,” adds Dr. Arthur. “The Goldilocks Zone, which specify the optimal options and their corresponding ranges that may be optimal for development, maintenance and functionality, from among the options presented. These options are determined based on each individual’s unique genetic profile – or generic blueprint. Staying within the Goldilocks Zone – mainly epigenetic factors such as nutrition and exercise, promotes optimal health that your unique blueprint is designed and capable of delivering safely whereas deviations from the Goldilocks Zone may be manifested as negative effects on health, especially if they are prolonged and allowed to pile up. Therefore, a life that begins and remains in their unique Goldilocks Zone could attain the optimal capabilities that their unique genetics could offer. Be the best, you can be!”

“Personalized Nutrition is central to our approach,” notes Dr. Arthur. Hippocrates, the father of modern medicine declared, “Let food be thy medicine, and medicine thy food.” Most things that a person consumes or indulges in, have a cost and benefit associated to them. Ideally, one would reduce the costs and increase the benefits. This is achieved largely by personalizing diet through Nutrigenetics testing and accompanying whole replacement meals customized according to each individual unique genetic profile. We have observed that improving nutritional status does optimize the success of the healthcare outcomes of our solutions.

“Another principal characteristic that makes our approach to healthcare solutions unique is we take into account what we have term as the dark element,” shares Dr. Arthur. “It’s dark, because it covers all the other things that we may be in the dark about or some crucial information still unknown due to the absence of the technology or inability of our conscious sensory systems to detect this information. Thus, we are strong advocates of applying naturally sources products and delivering them in a form as close as possible to how they occur in nature to include, as much as possible, their supporting bouquet of components and surroundings together which they have coevolved over several millennia in nature. There may well be crucial components still unknown.”

According to Dr. Arthur, regenerative therapy “seeks to develop procedures and products, preferably naturally sourced, to help regenerate, repair, replace, and remodel, damaged or diseased tissues or organs.”

Dr. Arthur defines stem cells as “Undifferentiated cells that are defined by their capabilities to self-renew and give rise to several types of differentiated cells under the appropriate conditions.” “Their role is yet to be determined as to their final fate,” adds Dr. Arthur. In other words, these cells that have yet to take upon a specific role for a specific organ within the human body. “They appear to have a lot of rejuvenation, repair and renewal potential,” notes Dr. Arthur.

One of the more unique and ethical aspects of Dr. Arthur is that he utilizes stem cells from either the placenta or the umbilical cord, as opposed to embryonic stem cells, which in the past, have originally raised serious ethical concerns because of their source. The placenta and umbilical cord are part of the afterbirth which is routinely discarded but we are able to repurpose it to deliver amazing health outcomes without any significant side-effects. He ensures that his work is in strict compliance with FDA regulations and American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB) guidelines.

The products that are available through Informnity are administered either topically or via injection in the form of tissue allograft suspensions or as tissue allograft patches as opposed to an autografts. An allograft means that the stem cells came from another person, that is from non-self to self. On the other hand, an autograft means that the stem cells came from the same person receiving the treatment. For the longest time autografts were understandably preferred over allografts because of the higher probability of rejection by the recipient for the latter. The benefit to Dr. Arthur’s allograft source, which is the afterbirth, is that those stem cells have an immune-evasive property, meaning that the immune system of the recipient appears unable to detect their presence as foreign entities and so will not reject them once administered. “They appear to have the right levels of potency, powerful enough, but not too powerful,” notes Dr. Arthur. Thus we are now able to access the “adult stem cells” at their most potent and cleanest state for our applications. We promote minimally invasive procedures whenever possible.

“We have observed remarkable successful outcomes from Stem cell therapy in cases where the traditional pharmaceutical products have failed and had no solution options left,” notes Dr. Arthur. “Additionally, unlike the traditional pharmaceutical products, which are FDA approved, there are no significant adverse side effects resulting from the applications of our tissue allograft (stem cell) products.”

Informnity specializes in promoting naturally sourced products and innovative technologies such as 3-D printing of organs, artificial intelligence and quantum computing applications to wellness, general healthcare and aging and also providing the intellectual scientific basis and clinical studies and collaborations. With all of his current success, his extensive background truly cements his knowledge and experience.

Dr. Arthur attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, where he earned his Bachelor’s degrees in Mathematics, Chemistry, and Biology. He did Practical Training (Medical Science, Clinicals) at The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland). Dr. Arthur attended the Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences at New York University (NYU), where he then earned his Master’s degree in Applied Mathematics. He attended the University of Zürich in Switzerland, where he received his Doctorates in Molecular Genetics and Behavior Neuroscience. Between 2006 to 2008, Dr. Arthur then concluded his studies at the Wharton School and the University of Pennsylvania Engineering, located in Philadelphia, where he earned another Master’s degree in Technology Management.

Along the way, he has held prestigious positions at many businesses and institutions of high learning worldwide. Much of it involved research, and later consulting in Zürich, during the time and after he earned his doctorate. When he moved back into the United States, he held several positions. First was related to marketing and then business development. He then focused more on research and development and later working in labs. His first business venture in 2015, was as the president and CEO of Ponz LLC. In 2018, he would later serve as the co-founder and CEO of Decision Genetics. He has attained membership in the American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians, as well as the American Society of Regenerative Medicine and membership on the council for processing and distribution of the American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB).

“Our plans for the future is to get a totally integrated medical model that is totally based on prediction, prevention and personalized medicine and supporting the body to heal itself via stem cell therapy,” explains Dr. Arthur. “That way your health outcomes can be better. Prevention brings down the cost of healthcare. Unfortunately, sickness profiteering is more prevalent than healthcare.”

“Prevention is better than the cure,” and also “a stitch in time saves nine” concludes Dr. Arthur. “The body can also heal itself – if you can provide it with the right support.”

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Benjamin Arthur in a two-part radio series with Jim Masters on Tuesday July 9th at 11am Eastern and with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday July 16th at 11am Eastern

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, please visit https://www.informnity.com/