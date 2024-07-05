HiDiid Secures $1 Million in Funding from Regal Investments for Revolutionary AI Video Translating Service
HiDiid, an AI video translating service using generative AI for real-time translations, has received $1 million in funding from Regal Investments.
We are incredibly thankful to Roble Regal and the entire team at Regal Investments for believing in our vision and taking a chance on HiDiid.”MIAMI, FL, USA, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HiDiid, an innovative AI video translating service, is thrilled to announce it has received $1 million in funding from Regal Investments. HiDiid's cutting-edge technology leverages generative AI to translate videos in real-time across browsers and various apps using an easy-to-integrate plugin.
— Alex Smith
The investment from Regal Investments, led by CEO Roble Regal, highlights the immense potential for growth and integration of HiDiid's services into established platforms. "We see significant potential in HiDiid's technology. The ability to seamlessly translate video content in real-time opens up a world of opportunities for businesses and consumers alike. This use case is immensely promising," said Roble Regal.
HiDiid's AI technology is designed to break down language barriers, enabling users to communicate and consume content effortlessly in their preferred language. The real-time translation capability is set to revolutionize how we interact with video content globally, making it accessible to a wider audience.
Alex, a representative from HiDiid, expressed gratitude for the investment and confidence from Regal Investments. "We are incredibly thankful to Roble Regal and the entire team at Regal Investments for believing in our vision and taking a chance on HiDiid. This funding will enable us to enhance our technology further and bring our innovative solution to a broader market."
HiDiid's plugin is compatible with a wide range of apps, making it a versatile tool for content creators, businesses, and educational institutions. The company is poised to make a significant impact in the AI and video translation industry with this latest round of funding.
For more information about HiDiid and its groundbreaking technology, visit www.hidiid.com.
Alex Smith
HiDiid
email us here